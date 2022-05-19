News
SC dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review petition

SC dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review petition

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 12:22 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.

Cyrus Mistry

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, ordered the deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in the March 2021 verdict.

 

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Tata group, said the court may permit the deletion of one or a few sentences not for the reasons given in the application of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group.

The top court on March 26, 2021, had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of $100-billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

The apex court had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking the separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'We should pay more attention to China'
'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'
'FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'
SEE: De Kock's Family Celebrate His 140
India logs 2,364 new Covid cases, active tally dips
SC invokes special power to grant Azam Khan bail
Aishwarya Paints Cannes PINK!
