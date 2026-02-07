SBI reports all-time high standalone profit of Rs 21,028 cr in Q3

The bank's core net interest income on a standalone basis grew 9.04 per cent to Rs 45,190 crore from Rs 41,446 crore in the year-ago period on the back of 15.14 per cent loan growth and a 0.03 per cent compression in the domestic net interest margin at 3.12 per cent.

Key Points Non-interest income grew 15.65% to Rs 8,404 crore

Overall expenses were up at Rs 1,08,052 crore

Dividend of Rs 2,200 crore from SBI MF helped the profit growth

State Bank of India on Saturday reported an all-time high profit of Rs 21,028 crore in December quarter FY26 on a standalone basis.

On a consolidated basis, the state-owned lender reported a 13.06 per cent increase in profit at Rs 21,317 crore, as per a regulatory filing.

How SBI performed in Q3

The bank's core net interest income on a standalone basis grew 9.04 per cent to Rs 45,190 crore from Rs 41,446 crore in the year-ago period on the back of 15.14 per cent loan growth and a 0.03 per cent compression in the domestic net interest margin at 3.12 per cent.

Non-interest income grew 15.65 per cent to Rs 8,404 crore during the quarter.

Overall expenses were up at Rs 1,08,052 crore as against Rs 1,04,917 crore in Q32024-25.

The bank reported a 9.02 per cent deposit growth during October-December period.

Fresh slippages came in at Rs 4,458 crore, as against Rs 3,823 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025 from 1.73 per cent in September, while overall provisions were at Rs 4,507 crore as against Rs 911 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall capital adequacy stood at 14.04 per cent as of December 31, 2025, with the core buffer at 10.99 per cent.

CEOspeak

At a press conference, SBI chairman C S Setty said a special dividend of Rs 2,200 crore from SBI MF helped the profit growth in Q3 along with rise in fee income, recoveries from written off accounts and also net interest income.