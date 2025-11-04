SBI Q2 net profit jumps 10% to Rs 20,160 cr

The country's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent improvement in standalone profit to Rs 20,160 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 18,331 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The lender's total income increased to Rs 1,34,979 crore, from Rs 1,29,141 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.

Interest earned during the period increased to Rs 1,19,654 crore, from Rs 1,13,871 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.73 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2025, from 2.13 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans also declined to 0.42 per cent of the advances, from 0.53 per cent in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group reported a 7 per cent increase at Rs 21,137 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against Rs 19,743 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 1,75,898 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,63,802 crore in the year-ago period.