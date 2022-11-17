News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » S&P paints a grim picture of Indian banks

S&P paints a grim picture of Indian banks

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Polarisation in the performance of Indian banks will persist as many large public sector banks are still saddled with weak assets, high credit costs, and poor earnings, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

Banks

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

It said State Bank of India and leading private sector banks have largely addressed their asset quality challenges, and their profitability is improving more sharply than the banking system.

In its Global Banking Outlook-2023 report, S&P said economic recovery is driving credit costs to cyclical low levels and stronger balance sheets and higher demand should boost bank loan growth, but deposit growth will lag.

 

"Polarisation in the performance of banks to persist," S&P said, adding the return on average assets would be 'adequate' at 1 per cent.

"Many large public sector banks are still saddled with weak assets, high credit costs, and poor earnings.

"Similarly, we expect a mixed-bag performance for finance companies (fincos).

"The asset quality of these fincos is often weaker than that of major private sector banks," it added.

S&P expects loan growth to stay somewhat in line with the trajectory of nominal GDP, and loan growth to the retail sector to continue to exceed that of the corporate sector, the agency added.

It said real GDP growth is likely to moderate as monetary conditions tighten and consumers grapple with higher inflation.

However, India's economic growth prospects should remain strong over the medium term, with GDP expanding 6.5-7 per cent annually in fiscal years 2024-2026.

"India's growth rates remain among the strongest outcomes that we expect, in our emerging markets universe," S&P added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Don't Make It A Pre-Election Budget, Nirmalaji
Don't Make It A Pre-Election Budget, Nirmalaji
Pandemic boom: How Big Tech, start-ups got it wrong
Pandemic boom: How Big Tech, start-ups got it wrong
iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate
iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate
FIFA WC: France's Mbappe has unfinished business
FIFA WC: France's Mbappe has unfinished business
Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group on Dec 16
Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group on Dec 16
Kerala withdraws Sabarimala 'entry for all' handbook
Kerala withdraws Sabarimala 'entry for all' handbook
FIFA World Cup, a catalyst to thaw Israel-Qatar ties
FIFA World Cup, a catalyst to thaw Israel-Qatar ties

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates

Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates

How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?

How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances