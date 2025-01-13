Rs 24.69 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out in 4 days

Investors lost Rs 24.69 lakh crore in market valuation in the last four days of severe drubbing in the equity market.

Spike in global crude prices, unabated foreign fund outflows, a strong US jobs data diminishing early rate cut expectations, and the rupee logging its steepest single-day fall in nearly two years dampened investors' sentiment.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,869.1 points, or 2.39 per cent, in the past four trading sessions.

Falling for the fourth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to finally settle at 76,330.01.

During the day, it plunged 1,129.19 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 76,249.72.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 24,69,243.3 crore to Rs 4,17,05,906.74 crore ($4.82 trillion) in four days.

With Monday's sharp fall in equities, the market cap of BSE-listed firms dived below the $5-trillion mark.

On Monday alone, investors' wealth dropped Rs 12.61 lakh crore.

"Continued foreign institutional investor selling crossed Rs 20,000 crore this month, contributing to the negative sentiments.

"Indian rupee touched a fresh low against the dollar during the session, pressured by stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data which further dampened the sentiment, resulting in a firm dollar index.

"Meanwhile, oil prices hit their highest level in over three months amid expanded US sanctions disrupting Russian crude supplies, further adding to global uncertainties," Siddhartha Khemka, head - research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Zomato cracked over 6.50 per cent. Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Sun Pharma were the other major laggards.

In contrast, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

"US imposing sanctions on Russian oil exports pushed the rupee to a fresh low against the dollar, which in turn triggered massive correction in domestic equity markets as overseas investors continued to desert the local share market.

"Wide-spread selling across the sectors fuelled along with massive exits in mid and smallcap stocks further worsened the sentiment.

"Rising crude oil prices would raise concerns of a spike in domestic inflation, which could further delay any rate cut hopes from the RBI in the near to medium term," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.43 per cent to $80.90 a barrel.

As many as 3,562 stocks declined, while 555 advanced and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Also, 508 stocks hit their 52-week lows while 120 stocks reached the one-year high level.

The BSE midcap gauge dropped 4.17 per cent, and smallcap index tanked 4.14 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended lower.

Realty slumped 6.59 per cent, utilities (4.38 per cent), services (4.35 per cent), power (4.23 per cent), industrials (4.09 per cent), consumer discretionary (4.04 per cent), consumer durables (3.96 per cent), and commodities (3.69 per cent).