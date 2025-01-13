HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Rs 24.69 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out in 4 days

Rs 24.69 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out in 4 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 21:27 IST

x

Investors lost Rs 24.69 lakh crore in market valuation in the last four days of severe drubbing in the equity market.

Wealth

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Spike in global crude prices, unabated foreign fund outflows, a strong US jobs data diminishing early rate cut expectations, and the rupee logging its steepest single-day fall in nearly two years dampened investors' sentiment.

 

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,869.1 points, or 2.39 per cent, in the past four trading sessions.

Falling for the fourth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to finally settle at 76,330.01.

During the day, it plunged 1,129.19 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 76,249.72.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 24,69,243.3 crore to Rs 4,17,05,906.74 crore ($4.82 trillion) in four days.

With Monday's sharp fall in equities, the market cap of BSE-listed firms dived below the $5-trillion mark.

On Monday alone, investors' wealth dropped Rs 12.61 lakh crore.

"Continued foreign institutional investor selling crossed Rs 20,000 crore this month, contributing to the negative sentiments.

"Indian rupee touched a fresh low against the dollar during the session, pressured by stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data which further dampened the sentiment, resulting in a firm dollar index.

"Meanwhile, oil prices hit their highest level in over three months amid expanded US sanctions disrupting Russian crude supplies, further adding to global uncertainties," Siddhartha Khemka, head - research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Zomato cracked over 6.50 per cent. Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Sun Pharma were the other major laggards.

In contrast, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

"US imposing sanctions on Russian oil exports pushed the rupee to a fresh low against the dollar, which in turn triggered massive correction in domestic equity markets as overseas investors continued to desert the local share market.

"Wide-spread selling across the sectors fuelled along with massive exits in mid and smallcap stocks further worsened the sentiment.

"Rising crude oil prices would raise concerns of a spike in domestic inflation, which could further delay any rate cut hopes from the RBI in the near to medium term," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.43 per cent to $80.90 a barrel.

As many as 3,562 stocks declined, while 555 advanced and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Also, 508 stocks hit their 52-week lows while 120 stocks reached the one-year high level.

The BSE midcap gauge dropped 4.17 per cent, and smallcap index tanked 4.14 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended lower.

Realty slumped 6.59 per cent, utilities (4.38 per cent), services (4.35 per cent), power (4.23 per cent), industrials (4.09 per cent), consumer discretionary (4.04 per cent), consumer durables (3.96 per cent), and commodities (3.69 per cent).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Has Maths Talent To Lead AI'
'India Has Maths Talent To Lead AI'
Why Is RBI Gov Meeting Top Bankers?
Why Is RBI Gov Meeting Top Bankers?
Investors Bet On High-Risk Equity Funds
Investors Bet On High-Risk Equity Funds
UP Eyes Rs 25,000 Cr Revenue From Maha Kumbh
UP Eyes Rs 25,000 Cr Revenue From Maha Kumbh
New Tata EVs will run 500 km on single charge
New Tata EVs will run 500 km on single charge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Pack In A 'Go Bag' If You Need To Evacuate

webstory image 2

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 3

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

VIDEOS

Marigold, Shevanti flowers harvested for Pongal in Thoothukudi1:01

Marigold, Shevanti flowers harvested for Pongal in...

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in Sonmarg26:10

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in...

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust of J-K with your actions'10:03

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD