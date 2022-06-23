News
Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.32 against US dollar

Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.32 against US dollar

Source: PTI
June 23, 2022 17:18 IST
The rupee on Thursday closed at its all-time low of 78.32 (provisional) against the US dollar as strong American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Rupee

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.26 and finally settled at its all-time low 78.32, unchanged from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee declined by 19 paise to settle at an all-time low level of 78.32 against the US dollar.

 

The Indian rupee erased early morning gains as safe-haven demand drove the greenback ahead of quarter-end adjustments, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said that there is a high chance of a near bounce amid a fall in commodities, strength in regional currencies and recovery in risk assets.

"Spot USDINR is expected to be in the narrow range of 78.10 to 78.50 before heading towards 79 odd levels," Parmar said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 104.62.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to $110.63 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 52,265.72, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,556.65.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,920.61 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'No Challenge To SBI's Retail Loan Book'
'A very long time since India had such high inflation'
'Good time to rejig your portfolio'
Ranji Final PIX: Sarfaraz shines but MP in control
Border features at envoy's meeting with Chinese FM
Mend your ways in time, Sena mouthpiece tells rebels
Assam floods: 12 more killed, 54L people affected
Taxmen clear the air on TDS levy on cryptos

Why BofA Sec has cut year-end Nifty target to 14,500

