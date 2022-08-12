News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rs 3,000 crore in govt kitty from windfall tax on oil and gas firms

Rs 3,000 crore in govt kitty from windfall tax on oil and gas firms

By Arup Roychoudhury
August 12, 2022 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre has garnered around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in the first five weeks after it imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas companies for the export of fuel, Business Standard has learnt.

Windfall tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

It is likely that the government will continue with the one-time tax till the Indian crude basket is above $80 a barrel, sources said.

The next review of the windfall tax on oil companies is early next week.

 

The average price of the Indian crude basket has averaged $98.29 a barrel so far in August.

“Till the first week of August, we have got about Rs 2,500-3,000 crore,” a top government official said.

On July 1, the government had announced a windfall tax on upstream oil production of Rs 23,250 per tonne, an export tax on petrol of Rs 6 per litre, on diesel of Rs 13 per litre, and on aviation turbine fuel of Rs 6 per litre.

This was in light of high crude prices due to the war in Ukraine.

After a review, on July 20 the Centre lowered the windfall tax on upstream oil production to Rs 17,000 per tonne, scrapped the petrol export tax, and reduced the export tax on petrol and diesel to Rs 10 per litre and on ATF to Rs 4.

It also exempted the export of petroleum products from units located in special economic zones (SEZs) from the windfall tax. According to analysts, this move provided significant relief to Reliance Industries (RIL), 55 per cent of whose refining production comes from its two refineries located in SEZs at Jamnagar in Gujarat, from where a majority of products are exported.

Other beneficiaries included the government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India.

JP Morgan in a report said the revision in taxes would result in revenue foregone of Rs 67,600 crore.

Moody’s had earlier estimated that the government might generate Rs 94,800-crore revenue from the windfall tax after it was imposed on July 1.

However, government officials believe these numbers are too optimistic, and since crude prices are cooling because of fears of a recession in advanced economies, the windfall tax could also be reduced after every review and withdrawn eventually.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Arup Roychoudhury in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy
Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy
Will RBI Rescue Banks Again?
Will RBI Rescue Banks Again?
RBL Bank: Strange Corner Office Changes
RBL Bank: Strange Corner Office Changes
NYC's I-Day plan: Khadi tiranga, giant flag on Hudson
NYC's I-Day plan: Khadi tiranga, giant flag on Hudson
Rs 3,000 cr in govt kitty from windfall tax on oil cos
Rs 3,000 cr in govt kitty from windfall tax on oil cos
Recipe: Nadiya's Tricolour Cake
Recipe: Nadiya's Tricolour Cake
Guj Cong MLA's son-in-law booked after his SUV kills 6
Guj Cong MLA's son-in-law booked after his SUV kills 6

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Capex Has Taken New Turn Under FM

Capex Has Taken New Turn Under FM

Both Customers And Banks To Feel Pain

Both Customers And Banks To Feel Pain

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances