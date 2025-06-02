HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,181 cr still in circulation: RBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 02, 2025 22:22 IST

The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,181 crore are still in circulation after two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data released on Monday.

Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

Photograph: ANI Photos

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

 

In a statement, the RBI said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to Rs 6,181 crore at the close of business on May 31, 2025.

"Thus, 98.26 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," the central bank said.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of such banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank.

Since October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, people can also send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
