News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rs 1,900 crore deficit likely to hit infrastructure projects in FY23

Rs 1,900 crore deficit likely to hit infrastructure projects in FY23

By Asit Ranjan Mishra
April 20, 2022 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has observed that a massive shortfall in the budgetary allocation of over Rs 1,900 crore by the finance ministry to the industry department may have an adverse impact on the implementation of infrastructure (infra) projects in 2022-23 (FY23).

Infra

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

While the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had sought Rs 10,267 crore from the finance ministry for FY23, it received Rs 8,348-crore allocation.

For the National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT), the finance ministry has allocated Rs 1,500 crore instead of Rs 2,400 crore demanded for the project.

 

“The committee notes with concern that there is a massive shortfall of Rs 1,919 crore, which could have an adverse impact on infra projects and schemes envisaged for FY23.

"The committee, therefore, recommends the department to closely monitor these schemes and, if required, engage the ministry of finance for additional allocation to ensure smooth implementation of schemes and projects,” it said in its latest report submitted before Parliament during the just-concluded Budget session.

The Centre is developing various industrial corridor projects as part of the national industrial corridor programme aimed at developing greenfield industrial cities in India to compete with the best manufacturing and investment destinations in the world.

NICDIT has been constituted for unified development of industrial corridors in the country.

Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is the first industrial corridor being implemented through four industrial nodes, such as Dholera Industrial City, Gujarat; Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra; Integrated Industrial Township, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh; and Vikram Udyogpuri Integrated Industrial Township, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The committee noted ‘with concern’ the tardy progress of the NICDIT, reflected in the slow pace in the utilisation of allocation.

“The committee opines that timely implementation of flagship projects, such as industrial corridors, are crucial to the overall economic development of our economy.

"The committee recommends the department ensure timely resolution of issues and proactively engage with the states concerned, so that progress of projects and utilisation of funds are not stalled in future,” it added.

The committee lauded DPIIT for the high utilisation rate of nearly 100 per cent of the budget allocated between 2018-19 and 2020-21.

It, however, observed that it has been able to utilise only 86.52 per cent of the budgetary allocation in the Revised Estimates for 2021-22 until the time of preparation of the report.

“The committee is hopeful that there would be full utilisation of the allocation and recommends the department take concerted efforts to ensure optimum utilisation of the allocation before the end of this fiscal year,” it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Strong rebound in India's job market post pandemic
Strong rebound in India's job market post pandemic
Defence equipment sector: Street suggests big upside
Defence equipment sector: Street suggests big upside
10% stake in HDFC Capital sold to ADIA for Rs 184 cr
10% stake in HDFC Capital sold to ADIA for Rs 184 cr
PM to pay tributes on Sikh guru's birth anniversary
PM to pay tributes on Sikh guru's birth anniversary
Will hold all-party meet on loudspeakers: Maha HM
Will hold all-party meet on loudspeakers: Maha HM
United's Rangnick fails to live up to 'Godfather' hype
United's Rangnick fails to live up to 'Godfather' hype
Meet The INS Vagsheer
Meet The INS Vagsheer

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

IMF slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 8.2%

IMF slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 8.2%

RBI caps lending limits of NBFCs

RBI caps lending limits of NBFCs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances