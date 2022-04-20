News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 10% stake in HDFC Capital sold to ADIA for Rs 184 crore

10% stake in HDFC Capital sold to ADIA for Rs 184 crore

Source: PTI
April 20, 2022 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Wednesday announced sale of a 10 per cent stake in its private equity arm HDFC Capital Advisors to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for about Rs 184 crore.

HDFC

Photograph: PTI Photo

ADIA is also the primary investor in the alternative investment funds managed by $3 billion-HDFC Capital.

Set up in 2016, HDFC Capital is the investment manager to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Funds 1, 2 and 3; and is aligned with the government's goal to increase housing supply and support the Pradhan MantriAwas Yojana - 'Housing for All' initiative, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

 

The funds managed by HDFC Capital provide long-term, flexible funding across the life cycle of affordable and mid-income housing projects, including early-stage funding, it said.

In addition, the funds will invest in technology companies such as fin-tech and clean-tech engaged in the affordable housing ecosystem.

It is to be noted HDFC announced earlier this month announced to merge with country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank, according to stock exchange filings by the firms.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said the investment by ADIA will enable HDFC Capital to leverage ADIA's global expertise and experience to further propel HDFC Capital towards becoming a leading investment platform for global and local investors across multiple strategies and asset classes in the real estate and technology ecosystem.

HDFC Capital is a leading provider of affordable housing project finance, with an established track record of supporting the development of new residential stock across the country, Mohamed AlQubaisi, executive director of the Real Estate Department at ADIA, said.

According to the statement, HDFC Capital's target is to finance the development of one million affordable homes in India through a combination of innovative financing, partnerships and technology, whilst focusing on sustainability.

In order to achieve this objective, the company is in active discussions with leading global investors to raise additional funds to be invested in development of affordable and mid-income housing projects in India, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India MUST Create Programming Languages!
India MUST Create Programming Languages!
Are Banks In Good Shape?
Are Banks In Good Shape?
The Pension Challenge Confronting India
The Pension Challenge Confronting India
MNS to perform maha aarti with loudspeakers on May 3
MNS to perform maha aarti with loudspeakers on May 3
10% stake in HDFC Capital sold to ADIA for Rs 184 cr
10% stake in HDFC Capital sold to ADIA for Rs 184 cr
4 Home Remedies For Healthy Teeth
4 Home Remedies For Healthy Teeth
Top Performer: Captain Cool Faf
Top Performer: Captain Cool Faf

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

My Son Raj Subramaniam, The FedEx CEO

My Son Raj Subramaniam, The FedEx CEO

Investment Advice: 'Buy on dips'

Investment Advice: 'Buy on dips'

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances