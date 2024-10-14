News
RIL's Q2 net falls 5% on weak O2C business

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 14, 2024 19:56 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 5 per cent fall in the net profit for the July-September quarter, as weak oil refining and petrochemical business hurt operational performance.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16,563 crore or Rs 24.48 per share in July-September - the second quarter of the current fiscal - compared to Rs 17,394 crore or Rs 25.71 a share in the same period a year back, according to a company filing.

 

The total income was marginally higher at Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 2.38 lakh crore in July-September 2023.

More details soon...

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
