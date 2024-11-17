News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies

Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies

Source: PTI
November 17, 2024 18:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Retail tomato prices declined 22.4 per cent month-on-month on improved supplies across the country, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

Tomato

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The all-India average retail price of tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kg on November 14, down from Rs 67.50 per kg on October 14, according to an official statement.

 

During the same period, modal wholesale prices at Delhi's Azadpur mandi witnessed a sharper decline of nearly 50 per cent to Rs 2,969 per quintal from Rs 5,883 per quintal, driven by increased arrivals.

Similar price corrections were reported from key markets like Pimpalgaon (Maharashtra), Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), and Kolar (Karnataka), the ministry said.

"Though arrivals have subsided at major tomato centres in Madanapalle and Kolar, prices have eased due to seasonal supplies from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat filling supply gaps nationwide," it added.

Favourable weather conditions have supported both crop growth and smooth supply chain movement from fields to consumers, the statement noted.

The country's tomato production is projected to increase 4 per cent to 213.20 lakh tonne in 2023-24.

While tomatoes are grown year-round, production varies seasonally across regions.

The ministry said adverse weather and logistics disruptions significantly impact prices due to the crop's high susceptibility and perishable nature.

The price surge during October 2024 was attributed to excessive and prolonged rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

October and November are the main sowing periods in major producing states.

Regular market availability is maintained due to the crop's short cultivation duration and multiple harvests, the ministry added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India
'Euphoria In SMID Stocks Couldn't...'
'Euphoria In SMID Stocks Couldn't...'
'Lot Of Interest In GenAI And Art Of...'
'Lot Of Interest In GenAI And Art Of...'
Siddique murder: Gujarat man held in Maha's Akola
Siddique murder: Gujarat man held in Maha's Akola
Prasidh or Harshit: Who will India pick for 1st Test?
Prasidh or Harshit: Who will India pick for 1st Test?
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead
Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances