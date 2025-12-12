HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Retail inflation rises to 0.71% in Nov

Retail inflation rises to 0.71% in Nov

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 12, 2025 17:53 IST

x

Retail inflation inched up to 0.71 per cent in November on rising prices of vegetables, protein-rich items, and fuel, government data showed on Friday.

Inflation2

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation had fallen to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October, mainly due to lower prices helped by GST rate cuts and a favourable base.

 

According to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), deflation in food items was 3.91 per cent in November against 5.02 per cent in October.

The rise in headline and food inflation during November 2025 is mainly attributed to an increase in inflation of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, fuel and light, the NSO said.

Fuel and light inflation for November was 2.32 per cent against 1.98 per cent in October 2025.

The Reserve Bank, earlier this month, significantly lowered the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent estimated earlier, as the economy continues to witness rapid disinflation.

The RBI had cut key policy interest rates by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent, saying that the Indian economy is in a "rare Goldilocks period" marked by high growth and low inflation.

The Reserve Bank last week raised the FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.3 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 6.8 per cent. India recorded an 8 per cent growth in the September quarter, and 7.8 per cent in the June quarter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Robust demand pushes PV dispatches up 19% in Nov
Robust demand pushes PV dispatches up 19% in Nov
20% Shopping Centres Are Ghost Malls
20% Shopping Centres Are Ghost Malls
No Deadline for US Trade Deal: Goyal
No Deadline for US Trade Deal: Goyal
Nadella: Developers Must Rethink Coding For AI Era
Nadella: Developers Must Rethink Coding For AI Era
How Modi's Committee-Led Governance Is Driving Reforms
How Modi's Committee-Led Governance Is Driving Reforms

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project Hits Major Milestones!1:29

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta implementation4:14

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta...

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!1:13

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO