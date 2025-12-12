HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Robust demand pushes PV dispatches up 19% in Nov

Robust demand pushes PV dispatches up 19% in Nov

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Listen to Article
December 12, 2025 13:39 IST

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19 per cent year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post festive period, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 412,405 units last month, up 18.7 per cent as compared with 347,522 units in the year-ago period.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 170,971 units to dealers last month as compared with 141,312 units in the same month last year, an increase of 21 per cent.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra dispatched 56,336 units last month as compared with 46,222 units in the year-ago period, an increase of 22 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India billed 50,340 units to dealers, up 4 per cent as against 48,246 units in November last year.

Two wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 19,44,475 units in November as against 16,04,749 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Scooter sales rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 735,753 units in November as against 568,580 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle dispatches on the other hand increased 17.5 per cent to 11,63,751 units last month as against 9,90,246 units in November 2024.

Moped sales, however, witnessed a dip of 2 per cent at 44,971 units last month as against 45,923 units in the year-ago period.

Total three wheeler sales rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 71,999 units in November.

"Following the festive demand and support from the government's progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian auto industry continued with the sales momentum in November  2025," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon stated.

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers marked the highest-ever sales of November in 2025, he added.

"Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments, would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026," Menon stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
