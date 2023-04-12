News
Rediff.com  » Business » Retail inflation falls to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

Retail inflation falls to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 12, 2023 18:24 IST
Retail inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March, mainly due to a decline in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The inflation figure in March is within the RBI's comfort zone as it is below 6 per cent.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.44 per cent in February 2023 and 6.95 per cent in the year-ago period.

 

According to the National Statistical Office, the inflation in the food basket was 4.79 per cent in March, as against 5.95 per cent in February and 7.68 per cent in the year-ago period.

The retail inflation rose from 5.7 per cent in December 2022 to 6.4 per cent in February 2023 on the back of higher inflation in cereals, milk and fruits and slower deflation in vegetables prices.

Reserve Bank of India has projected the CPI inflation at 5.2 per cent for FY2023-24, with 5.1 per cent in Q1, 5.4 per cent in Q2, 5.4 per cent in Q3, and 5.2 per cent in Q4, and risks evenly balanced.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
