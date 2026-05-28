Reliance Begins Green Energy Rollout From Jamnagar Complex

Reliance Industries marks a significant step in its green energy initiatives with the delivery of its first high-efficiency solar modules from the Jamnagar complex, signalling the operational launch of its ambitious New Energy business.

Key Points Reliance Industries delivers first 200 MWp batch of high-efficiency solar modules from its Jamnagar complex.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex will manufacture solar modules, batteries, green hydrogen, and bio-energy.

Reliance aims to scale solar manufacturing capacity to 10 GWp annually, expanding to 20 GWp.

Battery energy storage system (BESS) giga-factory commissioning is underway, targeting 40 GWh of annual capacity.

Reliance is developing a 550,000-acre renewable energy hub in Kutch, Gujarat, to support green power generation.

Reliance Industries delivered the first 200 megawatt-peak (MWp) batch of premium, high-efficiency solar modules from its green energy manufacturing complex in Jamnagar in Gujarat, marking the operational rollout of its New Energy business during FY 2025-26.

Integrated Clean Energy Ecosystem in Jamnagar

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, spread across 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is being developed as an integrated clean energy manufacturing ecosystem covering solar modules, batteries, green hydrogen and bio-energy infrastructure.

In its latest annual report, Reliance said the first batch of 720-watt-peak BIS-certified high-efficiency heterojunction technology (HJT) solar panels demonstrated about 10 per cent higher energy yield and 25 per cent lower degradation compared with prevailing industry benchmarks.

The company is progressively commissioning cell and module manufacturing lines and remains on track to scale solar manufacturing capacity to 10 gigawatt-peak (GWp) annually, with plans to expand to 20 GWp. Manufacturing integration for polysilicon, glass, ingots and wafers is being rolled out in phases.

Battery and Green Hydrogen Initiatives

Reliance also said its battery energy storage system (BESS) giga-factory has entered advanced commissioning, with an initial operational target of 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of annual capacity and a longer-term roadmap of 100 GWh.

Production at the battery facility, focused on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for utility-scale storage and mobility applications, is expected to ramp up through the second half of 2026.

In green hydrogen, Reliance has begun work on its electrolyser giga-factory after securing exclusive technology licensing rights in India from Norwegian electrolyser firm Nel ASA for alkaline electrolysers.

The company aims to build 3 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen equivalent capacity by 2032 for domestic and export markets.

Reliance has also signed a long-term green ammonia offtake agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation, with supplies scheduled to begin in the second half of FY2029.

Renewable Energy Hub in Kutch

Separately, the company is developing a 550,000-acre renewable energy hub in Kutch, Gujarat, where peak deployment is expected to reach 55 MWp of solar modules and 150 megawatt-hours of battery containers daily.

The renewable platform is designed to support captive green power generation, green fuel production and a dedicated transmission corridor linking Kutch and Jamnagar. Reliance said the platform has the potential to meet nearly 10 per cent of India's electricity demand over the next decade.

Bio-Energy Production

In bio-energy, Reliance said compressed biogas production has crossed 270 tonnes per day across 35 operating plants and is expected to rise to 1,100 tonnes per day from 55 plants by the end of FY 2026-27.

The company said it currently contributes more than 30 per cent of India's compressed biogas output, supplying fuel to over 40,000 vehicles daily through about 270 retail outlets while working with more than 80,000 farmers.

Reliance has committed about Rs 75,000 crore toward its clean energy platform, which it said could generate more than 200,000 green jobs while lowering energy costs and reducing India's dependence on imported fuels.