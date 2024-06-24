News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Related-party transactions: Rs 2.68 trn awaits shareholder nod this week

Related-party transactions: Rs 2.68 trn awaits shareholder nod this week

By Amritha Pillay
June 24, 2024 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shareholders of industry giants Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, and Tata Motors — the latter two are part of the Sensex — will decide on combined related-party transactions of more than Rs 2.68 trillion proposed for this financial year and later.

Transaction

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Related-party transactions for BSE 500 companies touched at least a six-year high of Rs 42.1 trillion in FY23, the Capitaline data shows.

The Rs 42.1 trillion includes related-party transactions both at balance-sheet and profit-and-loss levels.

 

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, and Tata Motors have been some of the main non-banking companies to report higher related-party transactions in the past.

For FY25, Adani Enterprises is seeking shareholder approval for related-party transactions worth Rs 1.04 trillion, as part of the resolutions at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday.

Tata Motors will put up a proposal for more than Rs 89,000 crore to shareholder vote the same day.

Shareholder voting for Reliance Industries’ proposed related-party transactions, worth Rs 74,800 crore for FY25, through postal ballot was closed on Thursday, and the results are expected next week.

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director, InGovern, said: “We do not see any unusual rise in related-party transactions other than the new approval regime introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India starting April 1, 2022.”

In FY21, before the start of the new approval regime, the value of related-party transactions of BSE-500 companies was Rs 27.8 trillion, rising 52 per cent by FY23.

So far, only 85 companies of the BSE500 have reported their annual reports for FY24, and their value of related-party transactions that financial year was Rs 8.7 trillion.

Subramanian said: “We suggest companies put out details, the logic for getting into for such transactions, their independent validation, etc.

"A related-party transaction not in the ordinary course of business needs to be disclosed in detail and presented to shareholders in a compelling manner.”

Some transactions shareholders will vote for this financial year include one for Rs 36,000 crore to be undertaken over FY24-25 and FY25-26, between Reliance Industries’ subsidiary and that of Jio Financial Services, for selling customer premises equipment/devices and telecom equipment.

Adani Enterprises is seeking shareholder approval for transactions with Adani Power, another listed group entity, for selling and purchasing services and providing financial assistance, with a combined value of up to Rs 10,293 crore.

Tata Motors is seeking approval for a transaction of Rs 13,950 crore between its subsidiaries and Tata Autocomp Systems, a subsidiary of Tata Sons during FY25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Amritha Pillay
Source: source
 
Print this article
Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes
Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes
Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education
Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education
Highway Spending May Rise 10%
Highway Spending May Rise 10%
NEET to rock Parl, credibility under question: Oppn
NEET to rock Parl, credibility under question: Oppn
Don't sell Ulips as investment products: Irdai
Don't sell Ulips as investment products: Irdai
Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is
Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is
Union minister Nadda named Leader of House in RS
Union minister Nadda named Leader of House in RS

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

Time To Make Budget More Transparent

Time To Make Budget More Transparent

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances