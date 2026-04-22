Redwood Software Inaugurates Global Centre In Hyderabad

Redwood Software has launched its new global centre in Hyderabad to drive AI-powered automation and expand its global operations.

Key Points Redwood Software inaugurates its global centre in Hyderabad, designating it as the primary operational location.

The new centre will focus on accelerating innovation in AI-powered automation for hybrid IT landscapes.

Redwood plans to expand its Hyderabad workforce with over 300 new hires by the end of 2027.

The Hyderabad centre will serve as a strategic innovation hub for Redwood's agentic orchestration roadmap.

US firm Redwood Software on Wednesday said it has inaugurated its global centre here, designating it as its primary operational location.

AI Innovation at Redwood's Hyderabad Centre

The new centre will accelerate innovation in AI-powered automation and further strengthen Redwood's ability to orchestrate mission-critical operations across complex hybrid IT landscapes, a press release said.

Redwood plans to significantly expand its local workforce, with more than 300 new hires across engineering, cloud, and business operations expected by the end of 2027, it said.

Strategic Hub for Global Operations

The Hyderabad centre will serve as a strategic innovation hub, accelerating Redwood's agentic orchestration roadmap and enhancing delivery for more than 7,000 customers across 150-plus countries, it said.

Located in HITEC City, the 30,000-square-foot facility is designed to support full-stack engineering, product innovation, and global operations.

The centre was inaugurated by Phani Nagarjuna, Founding CEO of Aikam (Telangana AI Innovation Hub); Kevin Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood; and Rajkumar Paulraj, Vice President of Engineering and India Country Head, Redwood India, along with other dignitaries.

"This expansion is an important step as Redwood continues building the foundation for the autonomous enterprise. Our Hyderabad centre will be a key driving force behind our agentic AI innovation and global product development, enabling our customers to operate with greater autonomy, intelligence, and resilience," said Kevin Greene.

Redwood Software's investment in Hyderabad highlights India's growing importance as a hub for technology and innovation. The new centre will contribute to the development of AI-powered automation solutions. Telangana has been actively promoting itself as an attractive destination for global tech companies.