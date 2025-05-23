HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Business » RBI's Rs 2.69 lakh crore bonanza for Modi govt for FY25

RBI's Rs 2.69 lakh crore bonanza for Modi govt for FY25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: May 23, 2025 18:40 IST

The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a record Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend to be paid to the government for the fiscal ended March this year, 27.4 per cent more than the payout in 2023-24.

Dividend

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

The Reserve Bank had transferred Rs 2.1 lakh crore dividend to the government for the fiscal 2023-24.

The payout was Rs 87,416 crore for 2022-23.

The decision on the dividend payout was taken at the 616th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

 

The board reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the outlook, RBI said in a statement.

The board also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2024 - March 2025 and approved the Reserve Bank's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year 2024-25.

The transferable surplus for the year (2024-25) has been arrived at on the basis of the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) as approved by the Central Board in its meeting held on May 15, 2025, RBI said.

"The Board...approved the transfer of Rs 2,68,590.07 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting year 2024-25," it said.

The revised framework stipulates that the risk provisioning under the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) be maintained within a range of 7.50 to 4.50 per cent of the RBI's balance sheet.

Based on the revised ECF, and taking into consideration the macroeconomic assessment, the Central Board decided to further increase the CRB to 7.50 per cent, RBI said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
