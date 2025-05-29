HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RBI's balance sheet increases 8.2% to Rs 76.25 lakh crore in FY25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 29, 2025 13:19 IST

The size of the Reserve Bank's balance sheet as on March 31, 2025 increased by 8.20 per cent year-on-year, leading to a bumper dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore for the central government.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Increase on assets side was due to rise in gold, domestic investments and foreign investments by 52.09 per cent, 14.32 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively, said the RBI's Annual Report for the Year 2024-25 released on Thursday.

 

Income for the year increased by 22.77 per cent and expenditure rose by 7.76 per cent.

"The year ended with an overall surplus of Rs 2,68,590.07 crore as against Rs 2,10,873.99 crore in the previous year, resulting in an increase of 27.37 per cent," it said.

The balance sheet of the RBI reflects activities carried out in pursuance of its various functions including issuance of currency as well as monetary policy and reserve management objectives.

According to the report, the size of the balance sheet increased by Rs 5,77,718.72 crore, or 8.20 per cent, from Rs 70,47,703.21 crore as on March 31, 2024 to Rs 76,25,421.93 crore as on March 31, 2025.

On liabilities side, the RBI said expansion was due to increase in notes issued, revaluation accounts, and other liabilities by 6.03 per cent, 17.32 per cent and 23.31 per cent, respectively.

Domestic assets constituted 25.73 per cent while foreign currency assets, gold (including gold deposit and gold held in India) and loans and advances to financial institutions outside India constituted 74.27 per cent of total assets as on March 31, 2025 as against 23.31 per cent and 76.69 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2024.

A provision of Rs 44,861.70 crore was made and transferred to the Contingency Fund (CF).

