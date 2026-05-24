RBI surplus transfer to govt hits a new high of Rs 2.87 trn

The Reserve Bank of India has announced an unprecedented Rs 2.87 trillion surplus transfer to the central government for FY26, a move driven by robust income growth and an expanded balance sheet, even as it adjusted its contingent risk buffer.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The RBI's Central Board approved a record surplus transfer of Rs 2.87 trillion to the Centre for FY26, exceeding the previous year's Rs 2.69 trillion.

The contingent risk buffer (CRB) was lowered to 6.5 per cent of the balance sheet from 7.5 per cent, providing flexibility within the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) range.

Income growth was significantly aided by the sale of foreign exchange reserves and higher government security interest income.

Economists note that the actual surplus transfer was lower than some market expectations due to higher-than-anticipated provisioning requirements, which more than doubled to Rs 1.09 trillion.

Despite the record transfer, the Centre's fiscal situation is expected to remain under pressure from higher subsidies and potentially lower tax collections, with the FY27 fiscal deficit target possibly being exceeded.

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 2.87 trillion for 2025-26 (FY26) — surpassing FY25’s record — to the Centre as income rose and balance sheet expanded.

The central bank, however, decided to lower risk provisioning under contingent risk buffer (CRB) to 6.5 per cent of the balance sheet, even as its provisioning rose. Sale of foreign exchange (forex) reserves also aided income growth.

This surplus transfer was 7 per cent higher than FY25’s Rs 2.69 trillion when the CRB was maintained at 7.5 per cent of the balance sheet.

The RBI’s balance sheet expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91.97 trillion as on March 31, 2026. Its gross income increased by 26.42 per cent over the previous year, while the expenditure before risk provisions rose by 27.60 per cent.

The net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3.96 trillion in FY26, as compared to Rs 3.13 trillion in FY25.

RBI's Economic Capital Framework and Risk Buffers

“The revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) provides flexibility to maintain the CRB in the range of 4.5-7.5 per cent of the size of the balance sheet,” the RBI said in a statement.

The range was revised from FY25’s 5.5-6.5 per cent.

“Taking into consideration the current macroeconomic factors, financial performance of the central bank, and maintenance of appropriate risk buffers, the Central Board decided to transfer Rs 109,379.64 crore (Rs 1.09 trillion) towards the CRB for FY26 as against Rs 44,861.70 crore in the previous year, and maintain the CRB at 6.5 per cent of the size of the RBI balance sheet,” the statement said.

The decision was taken at the 623rd meeting of the Central Board held in Mumbai under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Economists' Perspective on Surplus Transfer

Economists said the surplus was less than market expectations despite the reduction in the CRB ratio because of higher provisioning requirements.

“The RBI’s surplus transfer was lower than some market estimates largely because provisioning turned out to be higher than expected,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank.

She said the RBI’s balance sheet size increased by around 21 per cent during FY26, which mechanically raised provisioning requirements as these are linked to assets.

“There could also have been a negative entry in one of the revaluation accounts that required a debit from the contingency fund.

"We will get clarity once the annual report is released,” she added, saying that higher provisioning weighed on the final surplus.

“Despite the CRB ratio being cut to 6.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent, provisioning more than doubled to Rs 1.09 trillion due to 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) expansion in RBI’s balance sheet in FY26,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global.

“The strong dividend was likely driven by higher government security (G-Sec) interest income and robust forex earnings from $180 billion of forex sales helping offset higher provisioning and mark-to-market (MTM) losses,” she added.

Implications for Fiscal Situation

Despite the record transfer, the fiscal situation is likely to remain under pressure due to higher subsidies and lower tax collections.

“As compared to the Budget Estimates, the fiscal is expected to remain under pressure due to expectations of higher fertiliser and fuel subsidy requirements, and lower tax collections and OMC (oil marketing company) dividends,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.

She added that the Centre is likely to exceed the FY27 budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 40 basis points (bps), assuming an average crude oil price of $95/barrel in the financial year.

Crude oil prices surged following the West Asia conflict.

“Transferring higher amount to the CRB will help in RBI intervening in the financial market as per the evolving domestic and global macroeconomic conditions.

"Surplus transfer by the RBI is 90.8 per cent of budgeted non-tax revenue,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings & Research. He added that the higher transfer will reduce some pressure on fiscal deficit due to the current geopolitical situation.