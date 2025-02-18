HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RBI launches mobile app offering access to Indian economic, financial data

RBI launches mobile app offering access to Indian economic, financial data

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 18, 2025 22:28 IST

Reserve Bank on Tuesday launched mobile application 'RBIDATA' which will provide access to more than 11,000 different series of economic data related to the Indian economy.

RBI

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The mobile app offers macroeconomic and financial statistics relating to the Indian economy in a user-friendly and visually engaging format, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

 

Users will be able to view time series data in graphs/charts and download data for analysis.

There will also be details such as data source, unit of measurement, frequency and recent updates.

Further, the app's 'Banking Outlet' section will help users find banking facilities within 20 kilometres of their location and they can also access data about SAARC countries through the 'SAARC Finance'.

According to the release, the app will offer access to over 11,000 different series of economic data to give a comprehensive view of the Indian economy.

"This app offers quick access to the Database on the Indian Economy (https://data.rbi.org.in) portal and aims to serve the researchers, students, and the general public," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
