HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Bank Deposits: Govt Plans To Increase Insurance

Bank Deposits: Govt Plans To Increase Insurance

By Subrata Panda, Business Standard
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 09:00 IST

x

Currently, deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are covered under the deposit-insurance scheme.

IMAGE: A rush of account holders at the New India Co-operative Bank's Versova branch, north west Mumbai, after the RBI imposed restrictions on the bank. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

"A proposal to increase deposit insurance is being considered and the finance ministry will notify it once the Cabinet takes a decision," said M Nagaraju, secretary, financial services, ministry of finance, on Monday.

This comes just after the crisis in New India Co-operative Bank last week.

On February 13, the Reserve Bank of India prohibited the bank from issuing new loans and suspended deposit withdrawal for six months, and then superseded the board and appointed an administrator.

"When the government approves (the proposal), we will notify it," Nagaraju said during a press conference in Mumbai.

However, no date has been specified for this. Nor is it clear what the new cover will be.

IMAGE: The New India Co-operative Bank is barred from offering new loans or accepting deposits. Photograph: ANI Photo

Currently, deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are covered under the deposit-insurance scheme of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

DICGC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI, which administers deposit insurance covering commercial banks, including regional rural banks, local area banks and cooperative banks.

The cover was increased from Rs 1 lakh with effect from February 4, 2020, in the aftermath of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank crisis.

DICGC has started the process of claim settlement. Depositors have to submit their claims by March 30 and they will be paid by May 14.

DICGC settled claims of Rs 1,432 crore (Rs 14.32 billion) in 2023-2024, and the amount concerned cooperative banks, the RBI data showed.

IMAGE: Customers queue up outside the New India Co-operative Bank branch to withdraw cash. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were 1,997 insured banks registered with DICGC at the end of last financial year. Of those 140 were commercial banks and 1,857 cooperative banks.

The current limit of Rs 5 lakh covers almost 98 per cent of deposit accounts. However, in terms of the value of deposits, only 43.1 per cent of assessable deposits are insured.

For commercial banks, it is 41.9 per cent whereas in the case of cooperative banks it is 63.3 per cent.

Deposit insurance premium is borne entirely by the insured bank. No bank can withdraw from the scheme.

All commercial banks, including branches of foreign banks functioning in India, regional rural banks, local area banks are insured by DICGC.

Additionally, according to DICGC, if customers have deposits with more than one bank, the deposit insurance coverage limit is applied separately to deposits in each bank.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subrata Panda, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Coop Bank Faces RBI Curbs, Depositors Panic
Coop Bank Faces RBI Curbs, Depositors Panic
PMC Bank Crisis: 'RBI must be more pro-active'
PMC Bank Crisis: 'RBI must be more pro-active'
RBI, Always Watchful, Always Vigilant
RBI, Always Watchful, Always Vigilant
'Your money is safe with nationalised banks'
'Your money is safe with nationalised banks'
Is our money in the banks safe?
Is our money in the banks safe?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

webstory image 2

8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

webstory image 3

Have You Seen Any Of These 12 Things In India Lately?

VIDEOS

Jaishankar calls on Amir of Qatar2:17

Jaishankar calls on Amir of Qatar

Rekha looks stunning at 701:35

Rekha looks stunning at 70

'Sparsh': This ATM in Tirupati dispenses gold and silver coins3:08

'Sparsh': This ATM in Tirupati dispenses gold and silver...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD