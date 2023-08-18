News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI changes norms for bank penalties on loan default

RBI changes norms for bank penalties on loan default

Source: PTI
August 18, 2023 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Concerned over the practice of banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) using penal interest as a revenue enhancement tool, the Reserve Bank on Friday came out with modified norms, under which lenders would be able to levy only "reasonable" penal charges in case of default in repayment of loans.

RBI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The banks and other lending institutions will not be allowed to levy penal interest with effect from January 1, 2024, the RBI said in its notification on 'Fair Lending Practice-Penal Charges in Loan Accounts'.

"Penalty, if charged, for non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract by the borrower shall be treated as 'penal charges' and shall not be levied in the form of 'penal interest' that is added to the rate of interest charged on the advances," RBI said in a notification.

 

It further said the quantum of penal charges "shall be reasonable and commensurate with the noncompliance" of material terms and conditions of loan contract without being discriminatory within a particular loan/product category.

Also, there shall be no capitalisation of penal charges -- no further interest computed on such charges.

However, the instructions will not apply to credit cards, external commercial borrowings, trade credits and structured obligations which are covered under product-specific directions, the RBI said.

The RBI said that many entities regulated by it use penal rates of interest, over and above the applicable interest rates, in case of defaults/non-compliance by the borrower.

"The intent of levying penal interest/charges is essentially to inculcate a sense of credit discipline and such charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest," the central bank said.

However, supervisory reviews have indicated divergent practices amongst the entities regulated by entities with regard to levy of penal interest/charges leading to customer grievances and disputes, it said, while issuing the modified norms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
My First Walk In Free India
My First Walk In Free India
Misunderstanding, says BJP MP on spat with Rivaba
Misunderstanding, says BJP MP on spat with Rivaba
1001 Nunakal Review
1001 Nunakal Review
'Mewat never saw Hindu-Muslim clashes'
'Mewat never saw Hindu-Muslim clashes'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Maruti's Goal: Hybrid, Not EV, Cars

Maruti's Goal: Hybrid, Not EV, Cars

'Private investors will wait for election results'

'Private investors will wait for election results'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances