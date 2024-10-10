News
Home  » Business » Ratan Tata shaped India's aviation sector: Rammohan Naidu

Source: PTI
October 10, 2024 03:33 IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata and said his visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the country's aviation sector.

Ratan Tata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Air Asia

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night.

"Heartbroken by the loss of Shri @RNTata2000 Ji, whose visionary leadership not only transformed India's industry but also played a pivotal role in shaping our aviation sector," Naidu said in a post on X.

 

Naidu said his thoughts and prayers are with Ratan Tata's family and all whose lives he had touched.

"May he rest in eternal peace," the minister added.

Tata was passionate about aviation and played a key role in the Tata Group taking over the reins of Air India in 2022.

Currently, Air India is in the process of merging Vistara with itself.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Earlier this month, the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect was completed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
