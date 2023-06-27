News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ratan Tata denies investing in cryptocurrency

Ratan Tata denies investing in cryptocurrency

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 20:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday said he has no associations with cryptocurrency of any form.

Ratan Tata

Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Strongly refuting reports of his investments in cryptocurrency, in a tweet, Tata said, "I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form."

 

Sharing a screenshot of an article that stated his "recent investment had experts in disbelief and major banks concerned" as an example, he wrote, "If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens."

In 2021, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra also denied investing in cryptocurrency, dubbing reports that claimed that he had done so as "completely fabricated & fraudulent" and asserted he had "not invested a single rupee in cryptos".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
India's exhausting ODI World Cup journey revealed!
India's exhausting ODI World Cup journey revealed!
7 held for robbing delivery agent inside Delhi tunnel
7 held for robbing delivery agent inside Delhi tunnel
Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!
Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP on lower trade deficit

CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP on lower trade deficit

Tomato prices soar above Rs 100 per kg in Delhi

Tomato prices soar above Rs 100 per kg in Delhi

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances