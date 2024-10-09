News
Home  » Business » Ratan Tata continues to be in Breach Candy hospital

Ratan Tata continues to be in Breach Candy hospital

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 20:53 IST
Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata continues to be in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for age-related ailments, said people aware of the situation.

Ratan Tata

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Comments from the Tata group could not be immediately obtained on his health condition.

On Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had asserted that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

 

Terming reports of his hospitalisation as 'rumours', in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "These claims are unfounded."

"I am currently undergoing check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions," asserted Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

Reports had claimed that Tata was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday, following a drop in blood pressure.

In his post, Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."

 

Source: PTI
 
