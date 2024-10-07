News
Ratan Tata admitted to hospital, says no cause for concern

Ratan Tata admitted to hospital, says no cause for concern

October 07, 2024 12:58 IST
Ratan Naval Tata, a prominent industrialist, philanthropist, and former Chairman of Tata Sons, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, reports Mid-Day newspaper.

IMAGE: Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Photograph: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

He was brought to the hospital's emergency room in the early hours of Monday due to a significant drop in blood pressure. A team of specialists, led by renowned cardiologist Dr Sharukh Aspi Golwalla, is closely monitoring his condition.

 

In a note on X, Tata said, 'Thank you for for thinking of me.'

In a message he said, 'I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical checkups due to my age and related medical conditions.'

'There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect and refrain from spreading misinformation.' 

