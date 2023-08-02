News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

By Sanjeeb Mukherjee
August 02, 2023 17:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gave its green light to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Rajya Sabha

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

This Bill introduces significant amendments to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act.

These modifications aim to enhance the transparency and accountability of these cooperatives’ operations in a bid to improve governance.

The MSCS Act has not seen changes since 2002, making these updates noteworthy.

The Lok Sabha had previously approved the Bill.

 

India is home to around 1,500 multi-state cooperative societies and the majority of them are in Maharashtra.

Credit societies constitute a majority of these multi-state cooperatives.

One of the key provisions in the amendments empowers the Centre to suspend a MSCS Board if it fails to meet within a prescribed time frame.

The Union government also establishes a process for the liquidation of such cooperatives.

To improve multi-state cooperative societies’ governance, the Bill includes provisions for the creation of a cooperative election authority, cooperative information officer, and a cooperative ombudsman.

The election authority will ensure that elections are conducted in a fair, free, and timely manner, thus reducing complaints and malpractices.

Furthermore, the Bill includes a provision to disqualify offenders from elections for three years, enhancing electoral discipline.

The ombudsman will establish a structured system for member grievance redressal.

And, the cooperative information officers will improve transparency by providing members with timely access to information.

For ease of doing business, the amended Bill proposes a reduction in the registration period.

It allows applicants to seek an additional two months to rectify errors.

The Bill also promotes a comprehensive digital ecosystem through the provision for electronic submission and issuance of documents.

The amendment introduces a provision for the issuance of non-voting shares in MSCS, aiding in fund-raising.

It also proposes the creation of a rehabilitation, reconstruction, and development fund to rejuvenate struggling cooperative societies.

The Bill also bans the appointment of related persons, enhancing transparency and implementing a system of regular elections.

Minister of State B L Verma presented the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha.

In response to enquiries about the Bill, Verma asserted that it includes standards for employee appointments, effectively preventing nepotism.

He said that the cooperative sector’s progressive role is essential for India to become a $5-trillion economy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
Bank Customers, Please Read This!
Bank Customers, Please Read This!
Big spark before Samruddhi girder collapse: Survivor
Big spark before Samruddhi girder collapse: Survivor
'There is love, family, romance'
'There is love, family, romance'
Recipe: Bethica's Foxtail Millet Dosa
Recipe: Bethica's Foxtail Millet Dosa
Ashes: England, Australia docked WTC points
Ashes: England, Australia docked WTC points

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Should Banks Be Closed On ALL Saturdays?

Should Banks Be Closed On ALL Saturdays?

'Investors must look at a mix...'

'Investors must look at a mix...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances