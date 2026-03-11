Karnataka Enhances Quantum Computing Capabilities with QpiAI System at IIIT Dharwad

Karnataka is solidifying its position as a leading technology hub by installing a 25-qubit quantum computing system at IIIT Dharwad, boosting research, education, and industry applications in quantum technology.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka installs QpiAI Indus, a 25-qubit quantum computing system, at IIIT Dharwad and IIIT-Raichur.

The installation aims to strengthen Karnataka's quantum ecosystem and expand access to quantum computing for academia and industry.

The QpiAI Indus system will support curriculum development, student training, faculty research, and commercial workloads.

Karnataka's initiative aligns with its efforts to build next-generation technology infrastructure under the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap.

The deployment marks a significant step for applied science in Karnataka, embedding quantum computing within an academic institution.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced the installation of QpiAI Indus, a 25-qubit quantum computing system, at the Quantum Computing Center of Excellence at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad and IIIT-Raichur.

The installation will be QpiAI's second deployment in Karnataka, strengthening the state's growing quantum ecosystem and expanding access to quantum computing capabilities for academia and industry in India, it said.

According to official statement, the initiative, under the Local Economy Acceleration Programme (LEAP), aligns with the State's efforts to build next-generation technology infrastructure under the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap and further positions Karnataka as a leading hub for energy emerging technologies.

"The QpiAI Indus system will be leveraged for educational use, supporting curriculum development, hands-on student training, and faculty-led research as well as commercial workloads, enabling enterprises and innovators to experiment with and apply quantum computing to real-world problems," it said.

Officials noted that QpiAI will also provide ongoing support to help IIIT-Dharwad users onboard, develop applications, and operationalize use cases across research and industry engagements.

Government Statements on Quantum Computing Initiative

IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the installation of QpiAI Indus at IIIT-Dharwad's Quantum Computing Centre of Excellence is a direct outcome of Karnataka Quantum Roadmap, and it reflects the state government's philosophy of building real infrastructure.

"We now have two quantum computing installations in the state, and this is just the beginning. Our centres of excellence, from agritech to space tech, are the bedrock of our innovation ecosystem, and quantum computing is the next frontier," he added.

Science & Technology Minister N S Boseraju said the deployment of a 25-qubit quantum computer at IIIT Dharwad and IIIT Raichur marks a defining moment for applied science in the state.

"By embedding quantum computing within an academic institution of this stature, we are ensuring that research, experimentation, and discovery happen right here in Karnataka's classrooms and laboratories. This is the kind of institution-industry convergence that transforms a state's scientific capability for generations," he added.