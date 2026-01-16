Positive biz outlook nudges banks to hire for sales growth

Banks are witnessing a surge in hiring for sales staff in secured segments such as home, vehicle and gold loans as compared to the recovery category, driven by a boost in business growth, and a host of regulatory measures aimed at improving ease of doing business, according to industry experts.

In the last six months, banks have seen a 10-15 per cent increase in hiring for sales staff due to the regulatory adjustments and cost recalibration of the lenders, marking a shift from cautious hiring environment, according to TeamLease Services data.

“Hiring momentum is significantly higher among mid-sized private banks and NBFCs, which are aggressively expanding to capture market share in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

"While large private banks have adopted a calibrated approach focused on technology-led productivity and cost optimisation, mid-sized players are actively growing their frontline presence to scale newer lending products and localised operations,” said Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president, TeamLease Services.

The six-member monetary policy committee of the central bank reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in December.

In 2025, the policy repo rate was cut by a cumulative 125 bps.

Bankers expect the lower cost of fund benefits to start kicking in, which will boost the growth in business coupled with supportive growth figures, indicating a robust year ahead.

“In terms of hiring strategies for lenders, hiring is now more focused on the business side rather than collections,” said a private sector banker.

“New pressures have eased because the benefit of lower cost of funds is starting to kick in, though with a lag.

"These benefits are expected to accrue through 2026 and began showing from Q3.

"There are still two to three quarters left for the full impact of lower funding costs to play out.” BNP Baribus noted that the credit growth revival should translate into earnings momentum.

Sachin Seth, chairman- CRIF High Mark, and regional MD-CRIF India & South Asia, said, “Despite tightening in unsecured segments, the industry responded with agility, strengthening secured products and supporting sole proprietors and rural borrowers.”

“Overall, hiring for business growth is increasingly focused on secured lending, branch

"This reflects a broader strategic shift toward stability, asset quality, and sustainable growth.

"Large part of lending has moved toward secured products,” another private sector bank official said on the basis of anonymity.

Experts said collections are time-sensitive in certain unsecured small-ticket loans wherein, after a year, or year and a half, lenders often decide to sell the assets to ARCs due to which lenders move away from aggressive strategies.

Bankers also said demand is still there for recovery-focused roles in the unsecured segment — like credit cards and personal loans.

“While collection numbers have moderated, consolidation is also taking place, as unsecured portfolios do not require as many collection agents.

"In some higher-risk unsecured pockets, lenders are consciously pulling back, which reduces the need for collection agencies,” the banker added.

