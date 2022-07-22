News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rs 253-cr assets of Nirav Modi group in HK attached

Rs 253-cr assets of Nirav Modi group in HK attached

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 20:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has attached gems, jewellery and bank deposits worth Rs 253.62 crore of some Hong Kong-based companies of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi as part of a money laundering probe.

Nirav Modi

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Some assets of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewelleries lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts maintained there and these have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.

 

The amount kept in banks amounts to $30.98 million and Hong Kong dollars 5.75 million, which is equivalent to Rs 253.62 crore (as on July 22, 2022), it said.

Nirav Modi, 51, is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with the $2-billion PNB fraud case that is also being investigated by the CBI.

The ED said the extradition proceedings are at "final stage in London, UK."

It said that with the latest attachment, the total seizure of assets against Nirav Modi stands at Rs 2,650.07 crore.

"Also, movable and immovable assets of Nirav Modi and his associates amounting to Rs 1,389 crore have been confiscated under provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 on the orders of a special court in Mumbai," it said.

Some of the confiscated properties have already been physically handed over to victim banks, the agency added.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both prime accused in the case, along with others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges for allegedly perpetrating a fraud in connivance with bank officials and by issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at the Brady House Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Mumbai.

He (Modi) was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai PMLA court in December 2019. He was arrested the same year in London.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Akasa Air to operate first flight on Aug 7
Akasa Air to operate first flight on Aug 7
Prices of consumer items have spiked up to 32% in a yr
Prices of consumer items have spiked up to 32% in a yr
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
Less than 48 hours left, cricketers await visa
Less than 48 hours left, cricketers await visa
Akasa Air to operate first flight on Aug 7
Akasa Air to operate first flight on Aug 7
Vote! Who Will Win The First ODI?
Vote! Who Will Win The First ODI?
BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires
BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FPIs continue to cut shareholding in HDFC twins

FPIs continue to cut shareholding in HDFC twins

Bids invited for BKC station, bullet train tunnel

Bids invited for BKC station, bullet train tunnel

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances