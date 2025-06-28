HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau may net Rs 1,000 crore as firm files for IPO

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau may net Rs 1,000 crore as firm files for IPO

By Ajinkya Kawale
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 28, 2025 12:54 IST

x

As fintech major Pine Labs gears up for its initial public offering (IPO), its Draft Red Herring Prospectus has highlighted its top executives’ pay and stock options, including those of chief executive officer (CEO) Amrish Rau.

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau

Photograph: Courtesy, Pine Labs

Rau’s net worth is estimated at Rs 850 crore-1,000 crore following the IPO.

The company was valued at $5 billion when it last raised capital -- in 2022.

Rau holds 2.35 per cent in the company, translating into 17.76 million shares, with him holding 24.96 million on a fully diluted basis.

 

He is also offloading up to 3.2 million equity shares in the offer for sale (OFS), according to the DRHP.

Previous grants enabled Rau to vest 7.19 million employee stock options (Esops).

He also received 23.17 million shares, subject to shareholders’ approval, between January and June this year.

Pine Labs has filed its DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with plans to raise Rs 2,600 crore through a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 147.82 million shares.

It may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 520 crore.

Rau’s annual pay stands at Rs 5.8 crore, which includes a basic salary of Rs 3.8 crore and Rs 1.9 crore as annual incentive.

During 2024-25, he received Rs 3.76 crore as CEO of Pine Labs Singapore. That includes a performance-linked bonus accrued for FY24 and paid in FY25.

Meanwhile, others in the company such as Kush Mehra, executive director, president and chief business officer (digital infrastructure and transaction platform), earns Rs 3 crore as gross annual salary.

Mehra holds 4.06 million shares and he is expected to offload 440,000 of those in the OFS.

Investors such as Peak XV Partners, Actis, Macritchie, PayPal, Mastercard, AIM Investment Funds, and Madison India Opportunities IV are expected to partially exit through the OFS.

Peak XV will pare its stake by selling the largest chunk — 39 million shares — in the OFS.

PayPal and Mastercard will sell 11.50 million and 10.04 million, respectively.

Key insights

  • Rau holds 2.35% of Pine Labs
  • Expected to offload up to 3.2 mn equity shares in OFS
  • His annual pay cheque stands at Rs 5.8 crore
  • Pine Labs plans to raise Rs 2,600 crore through a fresh issue
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Auto industry has resilience to tackle rare earth issue'
'Auto industry has resilience to tackle rare earth issue'
Mishaps push up helicopter insurance premiums
Mishaps push up helicopter insurance premiums
Respond to taxman's notice, file revised ... return
Respond to taxman's notice, file revised ... return
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
10 Indian Startups in WEF Top 100
10 Indian Startups in WEF Top 100

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan attends screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with Shashi Tharoor0:31

Aamir Khan attends screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with...

'Emotional and heartwarming', Tharoor's all praises for Aamir's 'SZP'0:45

'Emotional and heartwarming', Tharoor's all praises for...

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary1:03

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD