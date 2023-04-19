News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022 for violating safety norms: DGCA

Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022 for violating safety norms: DGCA

By Deepak Patel
April 19, 2023 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the licences of 92 pilots in 2022 for violating safety norms, which was more than double the 2021 figure.

Pilots

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The number of scheduled flights (domestic and international) in India increased by 32.74 per cent to 1.3 million in 2022, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

A DGCA official stated that the minimum period of licence suspension in 2022 was one month and the maximum was three years.

In 2021, the DGCA data reviewed by Business Standard showed a total of 41 suspended licences.

This number jumped by 124.39 per cent to 92 in 2022, the data stated.

 

The DGCA official said that the number of “runway incursion” incidents in India was the highest in 2022 in at least five years.

When an aircraft, person, or vehicle is in the wrong area of the runway, it can lead to an accident with another aircraft that is either taking off or landing. Such incidents are called “runway incursions”.

According to DGCA data, the number of runway incursions in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 were 40, 25, 15, 35, and 45, respectively.

The Indian aviation regulator has been very strict whenever there has been a violation of safety norms by pilots, the official stated.

For example, last August, the DGCA suspended the licence of a SpiceJet pilot for six months following an incident on May 1, 2022, when the airline’s flight from Mumbai to Durgapur had faced severe turbulence and resulted in injuries to 14 passengers and three cabin crew members.

In its suspension order, the regulator told the pilot that there was a delay in turning on the seat belt sign for passengers.

Also, the order mentioned that the pilot should have grounded the plane at Durgapur itself after the incident as it had a faulty radar.

However, the pilot flew the aircraft to Kolkata.

Two months ago, India jumped from rank 112 to 55 in the latest safety audit done by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The audit, called ICAO coordinated validated mission (ICVM), was conducted in India between November 9 and 16 last year in five areas, the DGCA said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepak Patel
Source: source
 
Print this article
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
Why Apple, Walmart Are Bullish On India
Why Apple, Walmart Are Bullish On India
Tata Neu 2.0 Plans Better Experience
Tata Neu 2.0 Plans Better Experience
India overtakes China, becomes most populous nation
India overtakes China, becomes most populous nation
EVs Star At Shanghai Auto Show
EVs Star At Shanghai Auto Show
DC's Dilemma: Drop Shaw to turn fortunes around?
DC's Dilemma: Drop Shaw to turn fortunes around?
Guess Who Plays Murali In Bio-Pic?
Guess Who Plays Murali In Bio-Pic?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First lost mkt share in Q4

Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First lost mkt share in Q4

Over 85% active large-cap schemes underperform in 2022

Over 85% active large-cap schemes underperform in 2022

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances