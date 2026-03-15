How India's New Phygital Centre Aims to Transform Rural Life in Madhya Pradesh

India's first integrated phygital service centre in Madhya Pradesh is set to revolutionise rural life by providing access to essential online services, healthcare, education, and agricultural support through enhanced digital connectivity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's first integrated phygital service centre launched in Umri, Madhya Pradesh, to provide online services to rural beneficiaries.

The centre leverages BharatNet connectivity to offer healthcare, education, agriculture, and financial services at a single location.

Farmers gain access to real-time insights on soil and crop health through digital tools, enhancing agricultural productivity.

Residents can access faster healthcare through on-site diagnostics and tele-consultations with doctors.

The centre facilitates access to e-governance services, including government schemes, certificates, and online citizen services.

The first integrated phygital service centre to facilitate online services for beneficiaries visiting the outlet has been launched in Umri village, Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

The centre was launched by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as part of the Samriddh Gram Phygital Services Pilot Initiative by the Department of Telecommunications.

"With the launch of the Samriddh Gram initiative in Umri, Guna, we are bringing the world to our Umri. From education and agriculture to healthcare and government services, technology is placing new opportunities directly in the hands of our people," Scindia said at the launch.

The project leverages connectivity available in rural India through the BharatNet project.

Comprehensive Services at the Samriddhi Kendra

The Samriddhi Kendra has been conceptualised as a single-window rural service hub bringing together healthcare, education, skilling, agriculture, financial services, e-governance support, entrepreneurship facilitation and digital connectivity services at one location.

Scindia said that through the centre, farmers will be able to access real-time insights on soil moisture, nutrients, and crop health through digital tools, making agriculture smarter and more productive.

Students will gain access to modern learning resources.

"Everyone in Umri will receive faster healthcare through on-site diagnostics and tele-consultation with doctors from Delhi and other states. Blood test reports will be produced in less than 30 minutes," the minister said.

He said essential government services, from certificates to e-banking, will now be available within the Samriddh Gram itself.

BharatNet has created one of the world's largest rural broadband infrastructures, and the next phase of India's digital transformation involves ensuring meaningful utilisation of this connectivity to improve the quality of life in villages, the minister noted.

Enhanced Access to E-Governance and Financial Services

The centre will also facilitate assisted access to e-governance services, including information on government schemes, issuance of certificates, digital documentation and support for online citizen services.

Financial and digital services available at the centre include banking and digital payment services, financial literacy support and assisted access to e-commerce platforms.

Connectivity services are being provided through BharatNet-enabled high-speed FTTH broadband and public Wi-Fi access under the PM-WANI framework, the statement said.