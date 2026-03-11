PhonePe Introduces 'On-The-Go' Card for Contactless Transit Payments Across India

PhonePe's new 'RuPay On-The-Go' card revolutionises transit payments in India, offering a seamless, contactless solution for commuters across metros, buses, and trains, even without internet connectivity.

Key Points PhonePe launches the 'RuPay On-The-Go' Card, a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to streamline transit payments across India.

The 'On-The-Go' card enables quick, contactless 'tap-and-pay' transactions on metros, buses, trains, tolls, and parking across India.

The card functions offline, allowing payments even without internet connectivity, with a stored balance of up to Rs 2,000.

Initially launched for the Hyderabad Metro, the card is fully interoperable and can be used at any NCMC-enabled public transport station across India.

PhonePe's entry into the transit segment offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including NCMC card issuance and digital ticketing.

PhonePe has announced the launch of the PhonePe 'RuPay On-The-Go' Card, a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

This launch is a step towards India's 'One Nation One Card' vision, aimed at digitizing transit payments across India.

The PhonePe 'On-The-Go' Card is designed to simplify the user's daily commute by functioning as an all-in-one transit card. It allows for quick, tap-and-pay transactions on all NCMC-enabled services, including metros, buses, trains, tolls, and parking across India in a fully interoperable manner.

A key feature is that the cards are issued instantly, enhancing convenience for millions of commuters. The card utilizes a prepaid, stored-value model where balance is stored directly on the card's chip. This model enables true offline contactless payments, allowing commuters to tap-and-pay even in areas with no internet connectivity.

Users can load this card with a balance of up to Rs 2,000, with a maximum offline transaction limit of Rs 500.

Official Statements on the New Card

Speaking on the launch, Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments at PhonePe said, "We are excited to launch the PhonePe 'On-The-Go' Card aimed towards crores of consumers who use public transport to commute everyday. This card enables quick 'Tap-and-Pay' transactions at transit providers across the country.

"It works without the need for internet connectivity via a balance present on the card. It is our first step in integrating our digital wallet ecosystem with national public transport, delivering a secure experience for every commuter and furthering the foundation for national interoperability on the back of the NCMC framework powered by RuPay."

Initial Launch and Expansion Plans

The launch of this card is initially focused on the Hyderabad Metro, in partnership with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) with plans to expand this offering by integrating with additional transit providers across India.

In the first phase, commuters can purchase the PhonePe 'On-The-Go' Card at Hyderabad Metro ticket counters. After a one-time password (OTP) verification of their phone number, the card can be purchased and topped up (via UPI, Cash, or Cards) by the metro agent.

While the card is initially being issued in Hyderabad, it is fully interoperable and can be used and recharged at any NCMC-enabled public transport stations across India, including in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

This launch marks PhonePe's strategic entry into the transit segment, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including NCMC Card Issuance and transaction acquiring.

Beyond the physical card, PhonePe continues to support digital ticketing, passes, and smart card recharges through its app, providing a 360-degree digital experience for the modern commuter.