PharmEasy's parent has a new playbook: Profit first, growth second

API Holdings, the parent company of online pharmacy PharmEasy, is strategically pivoting to a profit-first, debt-reduction model under CEO Rahul Guha, aiming for profitability and a debt-free balance sheet to pave the way for a future stock market listing.

Illustration used for representative purpose only. Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points API Holdings, PharmEasy's parent, has reduced its debt from Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 1,050 crore and refinanced it at a lower 11 per cent interest rate under CEO Rahul Guha.

The company has shifted its strategy from 'growth at any cost' to prioritising profitability, aiming for API (excluding Thyrocare) to become profitable and debt-free within a year before contemplating an IPO.

Thyrocare Technologies, the group's diagnostics arm, reported strong Q4 FY26 results with a 20 per cent revenue increase and a 128 per cent surge in profit after tax, emerging as the group's profit engine.

API Holdings is leveraging AI for customer interactions, coding, and marketing campaigns to scale operations without proportional cost increases.

The Indian pharmaceutical market's fragmentation and the demand for specific branded medicines necessitate PharmEasy stocking a vast array of stock-keeping units, particularly challenging in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

When Rahul Guha took over as chief executive officer (CEO) of API Holdings — the debt-laden parent of online pharmacy PharmEasy — in August 2025, the company carried roughly Rs 1,800 crore in debt at interest rates exceeding 20 per cent.

Nine months on, he has reduced that debt to around Rs 1,050 crore and refinanced the remainder at roughly 11 per cent, while steering API to a small profit at the group level.

Now Guha, who concurrently serves as managing director (MD) and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies — the group’s separately listed diagnostics arm — has set his sights on a more ambitious target for API: a stock market listing of its own. But he is in no hurry.

Strategic Shift Towards Profitability

“I would want to take a company to an initial public offering (IPO) that is profitable and has zero debt, or close to zero debt, on the balance sheet,” Guha said, referring to API.

“There is still about a year of work left before we can contemplate an IPO.

"I want API, excluding Thyrocare, to become profitable this year, and I also want the company to become debt-free.

"Once both milestones are achieved, that is the right time to start thinking about an IPO.”

Thyrocare posted strong results in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26), with consolidated revenue of Rs 223.95 crore, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 31 per cent to Rs 75.09 crore, while profit after tax surged 128 per cent to Rs 48.7 crore.

API, meanwhile, continues to post a small Ebitda loss and still carries Rs 1,050 crore in debt.

API reached a peak valuation of $5.6 billion in 2021 before a 2024 down round, led by Manipal Group chairman and investor Ranjan Pai, valued it at about $700 million.

The company had originally filed draft IPO papers in November 2021 to raise Rs 6,250 crore through a public listing planned for 2022.

Still, it withdrew its draft prospectus in August 2022 as market sentiment turned against loss-making technology firms.

Leadership and Turnaround Efforts

Before becoming CEO, Guha joined API as president of operations in January 2024, when the company was reporting annual Ebitda losses of nearly Rs 500 crore.

The turnaround he has overseen since then marks a sharp reversal.

He was elevated to MD and CEO of API in August 2025, adding the role to his existing position at Thyrocare.

In January 2025, PharmEasy cofounders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, Harsh Parekh, and Hardik Dedhia stepped away from day-to-day executive roles.

API turned profitable at the group level from the second quarter (July-September/Q2) of FY26, reporting an Ebitda profit of about Rs 30 crore during the first nine months of the financial year.

“We shifted from growth at any cost to growth with improvement in the bottom line,” Guha said.

As part of that strategy, API reduced discounts on the PharmEasy platform and in its distribution business, while exiting loss-making hospital distribution contracts.

Guha described 2023-24 (FY24) to 2024-25 (FY25) as a consolidation phase focused on retaining what he called “good revenue” while moving away from “bad revenue”.

Revenue growth during that period remained muted at roughly 4.5 per cent, but Ebitda losses narrowed from about Rs 515 crore in FY24 to roughly Rs 230 crore in FY25 as costs fell sharply.

After stabilising costs in FY25, API grew about 15 per cent in the first nine months of FY26 while keeping costs largely flat.

Thyrocare's Role and AI Integration

While API continues its recovery, Thyrocare has been generating strong returns for longer.

Thyrocare, which Guha has led since May 2022, has grown at more than 20 per cent annually over the past two years while keeping cost growth in check, driving the recent surge in profitability.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping both businesses scale without proportional increases in costs.

“It allows us to do more with the same cost rather than simply reducing costs,” Guha said.

“I think this is largely a physical business.

"At the end of the day, blood has to be collected and processed, which AI cannot do,” he said of diagnostics.

“It’s a force multiplier, not a replacement for diagnostics.”

PharmEasy has deployed AI agents that interact with customers in Hindi to discuss medicine orders, wallet balances, and discounts.

All engineers at the company now use AI-assisted coding tools, and nearly all customer chat interactions begin with an AI layer.

Voice-based AI interactions account for 20–30 per cent of such engagements, while roughly half to two-thirds of marketing campaigns are now AI-driven.

Thyrocare, which continues to trade as a listed company on Indian exchanges, has emerged as the group’s profit engine since PharmEasy acquired it for Rs 4,500 crore in 2021.

Guha said the deal has enabled PharmEasy to process around Rs 180 crore in diagnostic testing annually through Thyrocare’s network.

“The bet has certainly paid off,” he said.

Thyrocare is also expanding into specialty diagnostics — a segment it had not previously entered — with ambitions to become a market leader within three to four years.

Its franchise network has grown to about 11,000 partners, while growth at PharmEasy is generating extra demand for the diagnostics business.

Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

India’s pharmaceutical market is highly fragmented, Guha said, with patients typically preferring the exact branded medicines prescribed to them rather than substitutes.

That requires PharmEasy to stock roughly 65,000 stock-keeping units.

The challenge is most acute in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where specialists are scarce.

Most cardiologists, for instance, are concentrated in major urban centres, leaving patients in smaller towns dependent on platforms such as PharmEasy for access to prescribed medicines.

Provisions under the new labour code mandating health checkups for workers above 40, with employers bearing the cost, could expand demand for preventive diagnostics over the next one to two years, Guha said.

Insurers are also beginning to recognise the financial case for early screening, though government policy remains the primary catalyst.

Guha, a former senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, is among the few non-founders to run the company.

But he said his experience managing the founder transition at Thyrocare prepared him for a similar — though financially more complex — shift at API.

Founder-led companies bring identity and entrepreneurial energy, he said, but sustaining them requires building systems, processes and organisational structures so they are not dependent on any one individual.

Founder transitions create anxiety among employees, and leadership’s role is to give them a compelling long-term vision to align with — the organisation, not the individual.

“If any CEO says their job doesn’t come with pressure, they are lying. But I’m doing fine and balancing it with my other interests and family time,” Guha said.