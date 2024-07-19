Pharma cos okay with QR codes to combat counterfeit drugs

As the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is set to crack down on companies to ensure compliance with printing QR codes on top-selling brands to curb counterfeiting, top pharma companies say they welcome the regulator’s mandate and that they are on track.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

They also view it as a positive step to ensure patient safety.

Sheetal Arora, CEO of Mankind Pharmaceuticals, which has already adopted QR codes in 20 of their products, stated: “We strongly advocate for mandatory implementation of barcodes and QR codes on medicines as this initiative will not only protect patients but also strengthen the integrity of our healthcare system by reducing circulation of counterfeit drugs.”

Along with QR codes in its products, Mankind has also integrated holograms to safeguard against counterfeiting.

The way it works is after scanning the barcode, consumers can access crucial information such as expiry date, manufacturing licence number, unique product identification code, proper and generic name of the drug, brand name and batch number, as well as name and address of the manufacturer.

A spokesperson for Abbott also confirmed that the company has already integrated QR codes into its top brands, complying with the government's mandate.

Recognising the importance of ensuring authenticity of medicines and protecting patients from counterfeit drugs, Abbott has joined other industry players in this initiative, the company said.

Zydus has started implementation of QR codes on select products since 2021.

“This is an excellent move, which will help us tackle the menace of counterfeit drugs,” a spokesperson for Zydus stated.

Having implemented QR codes across their entire product range in the Indian market, Venus Remedies’ president, Global Critical Care, Saransh Chaudhary said: “We take this move very seriously as at Venus, each unit carton features a unique QR code, allowing for batch-level tracking and detailed product information."

However, granular tracking from master carton to unit carton is currently being implemented for specialised markets like the European Union and Saudi Arabia, where stringent compliance is required.

The company manages compliance in over 90 countries and is planning to voluntarily extend their serialisation and track-and-trace features for the domestic market in the coming years.

Bayer currently includes QR codes in products like Saridon and the Supradyn range, and believes along with patient safety, this will help in consumer health literacy.

As additional information about the product/therapy can be obtained through scanning the code, this can lead to increased transparency, the company said.

“Beyond just combating counterfeiting, QR code systems also hold all stakeholders involved in the drug manufacturing and distribution process accountable.

"This accountability, coupled with the ability to track a product’s journey through the supply chain, can help identify any weak points or vulnerabilities that may be exploited,” stated Sandeep Verma, country head for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka at Bayer Consumer Health Division.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by counterfeit drugs in the fragmented supply chain, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) assured that the industry is taking preventive measures, highlighting the sector's significant role in global health and the importance of combating counterfeit drugs.

"Counterfeit drugs impact all stakeholders. Strong measures against offenders are necessary to prevent this menace," stated Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, IPA.

Pharma companies are also advocating for further collaboration with the government to maximise the effectiveness of the QR code system to strengthen enforcement and public awareness initiatives.

Their proposals include setting up of a joint task force to tackle counterfeiters, incentives for enforcement efforts, and public awareness campaigns to educate people about QR codes and how to use them.