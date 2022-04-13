News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » PE/VC investments decline 22% in March to $4.6 bn

PE/VC investments decline 22% in March to $4.6 bn

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Investments by private equity and venture capital funds (PE/VC) declined by 22 per cent in March to $4.6 billion spread across 107 deals, a report said on Wednesday.

PE/VC

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The deal activity showed an increase of 54 per cent by value at $15.5 billion across 360 deals, largely on the back of heightened activity in the startup space, the monthly report by IVCA and EY said.

"While India's position as an attractive destination for PE/VC investments is expected to remain strong in 2022 given its high growth and macroeconomic and policy stability, the continuing geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, quantitative tightening by the US FED and inversion in the US yield curve are potential downside risks, making investors circumspect," Partner at EY Vivek Soni said.

 

Exit activity showed a 16 per cent decline at $4 billion for the quarter, making it the lowest in the last five quarters in the absence of large strategic and secondary deals.

"A drought in PE-backed IPOs has further dampened the value of PE/VC exits.

"Nonetheless, the past three months have recorded a rising trend in the number of exits despite the absence of PE-backed IPOs," Soni added.

On the investment front, there were 45 large deals aggregating to $10.1 billion  in the quarter ended March, compared to 30 large deals aggregating to $6.7 billion in the year-ago period, and 53 large deals worth $19.5 billion in the preceding December quarter, the report said.

If one were to exclude investments in real estate and infrastructure sectors, the total bets were recorded at $13.9 billion in the March quarter, which is 77 per cent higher than the $7.8 billion recorded in the year-ago period, and 36 per cent lower than the value recorded in the December quarter at $21.6 billion, it added.

The report further said that the start-up investments were the highest in the March quarter with $7.7 billion invested across 255 deals as compared to $2.8 billion across 175 deals in the year-ago period and $9.6 billion across 233 deals in the preceding December quarter.

From a sectoral perspective, five sectors recorded more than $1 billion in investments in the quarter, among which, financial services received the highest value of investments at $3.2 billion across 71 deals, followed by the e-commerce sector which recorded $2.7 billion across 47 deals, and the technology sector with $2.6 billion invested across 59 deals.

The March quarter saw $4.6 billion in fundraising compared to $1.7 billion in the year-ago period and $1.6 billion in the preceding December quarter, the report noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: Soni, IVCA, PE, US, Uttam
 
Print this article
Passenger vehicle sales dip nearly 4% in March: Siam
Passenger vehicle sales dip nearly 4% in March: Siam
PE inflows in realty sector dips 32% to $4.3bn in FY22
PE inflows in realty sector dips 32% to $4.3bn in FY22
Infosys Q4 net profit up 12% at Rs 5,686 crore
Infosys Q4 net profit up 12% at Rs 5,686 crore
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
Passenger vehicle sales dip nearly 4% in March: Siam
Passenger vehicle sales dip nearly 4% in March: Siam
Southee calls for Umesh's return to Indian T20 team
Southee calls for Umesh's return to Indian T20 team
CBI takes over probe into 5 cases against Param Bir
CBI takes over probe into 5 cases against Param Bir

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity

Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity

Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse

Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances