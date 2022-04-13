News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » PE inflows in realty sector dips 32% to $4.3 bn in FY22

PE inflows in realty sector dips 32% to $4.3 bn in FY22

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Private equity (PE) investments in real estate sector fell 32 per cent to $4.3 billion in the last fiscal year mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock.

PE

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

PE investments in real estate stood at $6.3 billion in the 2020-21 financial year.

According to Anarock Capital's FY22 year-end edition of its FLUX report, PE inflows in real estate were $5.1 billion in FY'20, $5.6 billion in FY'19 and $5.4 billion in 2017-18 fiscal.

 

The consultant attributed the fall in PE investments in real estate to the second wave of the COVID-19, leading to multiple lockdowns in various parts of the country.

The consultant expects a recovery in PE investments in the real estate sector on the back of widespread vaccine coverage and improved market sentiments.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Anarock Capital, said: "Equity continues to remain around 80 per cent of the total PE investments in Indian real estate."

The commercial sector attracted the highest investment in FY22 (38 per cent), followed by the Industrial & Logistics segment (22 per cent) and residential 14 per cent, he added.

Investments by domestic funds jumped from $290 million in FY21, to $600 million during the last fiscal year.

"The increasing confidence of domestic funds reflects the return of overall positivity after a harrowing year of pandemic disruption and uncertainty," Agarwal said.

As per the report, the average deal size fell 42 per cent to $93 million in the last fiscal, from $161 million in the previous year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Infosys Q4 net profit up 12% at Rs 5,686 crore
Infosys Q4 net profit up 12% at Rs 5,686 crore
90 SpiceJet pilots barred from flying 737 Max planes
90 SpiceJet pilots barred from flying 737 Max planes
Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse
Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse
Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity
Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity
Tejasvi Surya, BJP leaders stopped on way to Karauli
Tejasvi Surya, BJP leaders stopped on way to Karauli
487 trees to go for Central Vista's PMO enclave
487 trees to go for Central Vista's PMO enclave
'Mental strain' of leading India taking toll on Rohit?
'Mental strain' of leading India taking toll on Rohit?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity

Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity

Asset monetisation worth Rs 96,000 crore completed

Asset monetisation worth Rs 96,000 crore completed

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances