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Why Paytm Shares Soared After Profit Announcement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 17:40 IST

Paytm's shares experienced a significant surge after the fintech company announced a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore for the January-March quarter, signalling a major financial turnaround.

Key Points

  • Paytm reports a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, marking a significant turnaround.
  • The company's shares surged by approximately 8 per cent following the announcement of its profitable quarter.
  • Revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent, reaching Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26.
  • Paytm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 552 crore for the financial year ended March 2026, compared to a loss in the previous year.

Shares of fintech major One97 Communications, which operates the Paytm brand, jumped 8 per cent on Thursday after the firm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26.

The stock surged 8.02 per cent to settle at Rs 1,199.25 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 8.48 per cent to Rs 1,204.40.

 

At the NSE, it climbed 7.81 per cent to end at Rs 1,197.40.

Paytm's Market Valuation Climbs

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 5,704.08 crore to Rs 76,765.15 crore.

One97 Communications has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, due to strong tailwinds in the core payments business, growth in merchant and personal loans, and its most profitable quarter on the consumer side in the last two years.

This marks a big turnaround for Paytm, which posted a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue Growth and Operational Performance

Paytm's revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 1,912 crore in Q4 FY25.

"We are seeing strong tailwinds in payments, both in offline merchants as well as online merchants... We are also seeing very good growth in financial services... and we are now seeing recovery in personal loans and market share growth in wealth," Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said during the company's earnings call on Thursday.

Consumer-Level Unit Economics Impact

Further, he noted the impact of consumer-level unit economics, adding, "We have had the best quarter from a profitable standpoint on the consumer side in the last eight quarters. So it is flowing down to the bottom line despite additional spending."

During the financial year ended March 2026, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 552 crore compared to a loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25.

The annual revenue from the operations of Paytm grew by 22.2 per cent to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,900 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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