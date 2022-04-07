News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Paytm CEO will get stock grants once m-cap recovers to IPO levels

Paytm CEO will get stock grants once m-cap recovers to IPO levels

By Deepsekhar Choudhury
April 07, 2022 14:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paytm founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma will receive his stock grants only after the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) stabilises at its initial public offering (IPO) level, the financial technology (fintech) major said on Wednesday.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Paytm’s stock price has been in free fall since its IPO at Rs 2,150 apiece, with m-cap at around Rs 1.4 trillion — plunging 76 per cent to a lifetime low of Rs 520 on March 23, when m-cap dropped below Rs 34,000 crore.

Since then, the company’s share price on the BSE has recovered some value and closed at Rs 637 on Wednesday.

 

Yet, the Paytm stock will have to zoom 238 per cent for it to be on a par with the IPO price.

Apart from a global meltdown in technology stocks, Paytm has also faced the ire of analysts who have questioned its earnings from loan disbursements and a business model spread thin across Cloud services, gaming, and e-commerce.

Brokerage firm Macquarie has consistently downgraded Paytm’s target price (TP) since its listing in November last year.

It again cut the fintech major’s TP to Rs 450 in March with an ‘Underperform’ rating.

In a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Paytm CEO said the company is likely to be operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda)-break-even in the next six quarters.

“We should be operating Ebitda-break-even in the next six quarters (i.e., Ebitda before employee stock ownership cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023), well ahead of estimates by most analysts.

"Importantly, we are going to achieve this without compromising with any of our growth plans,” wrote Sharma.

“Against the backdrop of volatile market conditions for high growth stocks globally, our shares are down significantly from the IPO price. Rest assured, the entire Paytm team is committed to build a large, profitable company and create long-term shareholder value,” he added.

The company also said that the number of loans disbursed through its platform grew 374 per cent to 6.5 million loans in the March quarter, compared to the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the value of loans disbursed was Rs 3,553 crore — growing 417 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Total merchant payment volume (gross merchandise value) processed through the platform during the fourth quarter of 2021-22 (FY22) aggregated to approximately Rs 2.59 trillion (or $34.5 billion) — marking a YoY growth of 104 per cent.

In the December quarter, Paytm saw its revenue increase 89 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore YoY, whereas net loss widened 45 per cent to Rs 778 crore.

However, the company had said its contribution profit (defined as revenue from operations less payment processing charges, promotional cashback and incentives, and other direct costs) improved to 31.2 per cent of revenue in the third quarter (Q3) of FY22, from 8.9 per cent in Q3 of 2020-21.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepsekhar Choudhury
Source: source
 
Print this article
'BharatPe board is charting out path for listing'
'BharatPe board is charting out path for listing'
Slavia is Skoda's big bet on the sedan segment
Slavia is Skoda's big bet on the sedan segment
I-Bankers See 58% Decline In Earnings
I-Bankers See 58% Decline In Earnings
Blood clot risk remains high 6 months after Covid
Blood clot risk remains high 6 months after Covid
2 injured in 'Army firing' outside Handwara mosque
2 injured in 'Army firing' outside Handwara mosque
Red Hot! Amruta Will Make You Blush
Red Hot! Amruta Will Make You Blush
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

McDonald's to display nutritional info for entire menu

McDonald's to display nutritional info for entire menu

Tata Motors to export its EVs to mature auto markets

Tata Motors to export its EVs to mature auto markets

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances