McDonald's India to display Allergen & Nutritional info for entire menu

Source: PTI
April 07, 2022 14:37 IST
Quick service restaurant McDonald's India (West and South) on Thursday said it will now also display Allergen & Nutritional information for the entire menu of in-store and on McDelivery app to enable customers to make the right food choices.

McDonald's India (West and South) has also eliminated artificial colours, artificial preservatives and artificial flavouring from select food items, said a statement issued by the Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain on World Health Day.

"McDonald's believes that consumers should have easy access to nutritional information to help them make informed food choices.

 

"Consumers today have not only become conscious of what their food contains but also about what it doesn't contain.

"Hence, to bolster the trust of consumers in the brand, McDonald's is creating more awareness about the components of its food by highlighting its progressive movement towards Clean Labels," said a statement.

Products like McSpicy Fried Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Veg Nuggets, Chicken Strips, Hashbrowns and Hotcakes now have no added colours, flavours or preservatives.

"The iconic McDonald's fries and all patties are free of any artificial preservatives, colours or flavours," it said.

Westlife Development operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in Western and Southern India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA.

Commenting on it, Westlife Development Director Smita Jatia said: "We have been working relentlessly to enhance the nutritional profile of our food.

"As we go forward, we are committed to adding more products to our menu that give our consumers more."

Source: PTI
 
