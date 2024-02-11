News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Paytm assured of service continuity without disruption

Paytm assured of service continuity without disruption

Source: PTI
February 11, 2024 23:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has received support from merchants, and it assured them of continuity of services without any disruption, the company said in a blog on Sunday.

Paytm

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The blog post came amid the recent crisis around Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an associate company of Paytm, which has been barred by the RBI from accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

 

Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts, including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards, are to be permitted without any restrictions up to their available balance.

"We assure our users and merchant partners that the Paytm app and services continue to operate at full capacity.

"In instances, where our associate Paytm Payments Bank acts as a back-end bank, we can seamlessly transition these services to other partner banks.

"This ensures that our merchant partners face no disruptions, no need to revisit existing setups, and no additional effort," the blog said.

Paytm said its merchant partners can continue to benefit from solutions like Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines, just as before.

"Leading industry players across retail, entertainment, and beyond, such as Arvind Limited, Smaaash, BIBA, and more' stand testament to the strength of our partnerships, having experienced firsthand the benefits of our seamless payment solutions," the blog said.

Leading companies have expressed their satisfaction with their prolonged association with Paytm, it added.

"We have been working with Paytm for two years, and they have always been at par when it comes to their innovative products and services.

"I strongly recommend everyone to continue using Paytm services as before," the blog quoted Hotspot Retail Private Limited Chief Operating Officer Satya N Satyendra as saying.

The blog shared testaments from Advaith Hyundai,  Smaash, BIBA Fashion, and Arvind Limited, which runs brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger etc, around the service being offered by Paytm.

"This endorsement underscores our significant contribution to advancing India's fintech revolution.

"The strong support from enterprise leaders underscores our key role in reshaping India's digital payment sector and solidifies us as a reliable partner for businesses nationwide.

"Inspired by this support, our dedicated teams continue to work tirelessly, providing unparalleled service and support to our partners and customers," the blog said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The more we automate, the more...'
'The more we automate, the more...'
'Global investors want to pay premium for India story'
'Global investors want to pay premium for India story'
Revealed: Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart's IPO Plan
Revealed: Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart's IPO Plan
13 new faces in BJP's first list of RS candidates
13 new faces in BJP's first list of RS candidates
PIX: Australia hand India another final heartbreak
PIX: Australia hand India another final heartbreak
Aus captain spills the tactics that crushed India
Aus captain spills the tactics that crushed India
PHOTOS: Australia are new U19 World Cup Champions
PHOTOS: Australia are new U19 World Cup Champions

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

GOOD News! No Drug Price Hike In 2024

GOOD News! No Drug Price Hike In 2024

The Mystery of ZEE and DIIs

The Mystery of ZEE and DIIs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances