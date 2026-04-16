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Paras Defence Partners with Northstar for Air-to-Air Refuelling Tech for Indian Military

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 18:47 IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has partnered with Northstar Aviation to bring advanced air-to-air refuelling technologies to the Indian armed forces, boosting their operational capabilities and mission endurance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Paras Defence and Space Technologies partners with Northstar Aviation to supply air-to-air refuelling systems to the Indian armed forces.
  • The partnership aims to enhance the mission endurance and operational flexibility of Indian military aircraft.
  • Northstar is recognised for its expertise in designing and manufacturing aerial refuelling systems.
  • The agreement supports the modernisation and capability enhancement of India's defence forces.
  • Paras Defence aims to advance India's self-reliance in defence technology through this collaboration.

A leading Indian defence and space engineering company on Thursday said it has partnered with a US-based firm that will enable it to bring proven air-to-air refuelling technologies and support services for the Indian armed forces.

The deal will also lead to associated services for the Indian armed forces, an official statement said.

 

Mumbai-based Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into an agreement with US-based Bandak Aviation Inc. DBA Northstar, according to the statement issued by the Indian firm.

"The agreement focuses on the supply and support of Northstar's advanced products, including air-to-air refuelling systems and related accessories. In addition, this will lead to associated services for the Indian armed forces," it said.

Northstar is globally recognised for its expertise in designing, developing, manufacturing, enhancing and provisioning of aerial (air-to-air) refuelling systems, the statement said.

These systems are widely deployed across a range of airborne platforms, enhancing mission endurance and operational flexibility.

Strategic Partnership Details

Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, said, "This agreement marks a significant step in expanding our capabilities in advanced aerospace solutions. Partnering with Northstar enables us to bring proven air-to-air refuelling technologies and support services for the Indian armed forces. We are likely to be the first company to do this."

The partnership reflects "our commitment to supporting critical defence requirements with advanced and dependable solutions", the statement quoted a representative from Northstar as saying.

Through this collaboration, Paras aims to strengthen its portfolio in aerospace and defence systems while supporting the modernisation and capability enhancement of India's defence forces, the firm said.

While maintaining a global outlook, Paras Defence remains firmly focused on advancing India's self-reliance in defence technology, powered by strong in-house research and development, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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