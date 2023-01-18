News
Rediff.com  » Business » OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February

OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 15:43 IST
Oravel Stays Ltd, which operates travel tech firm and brand OYO, on Wednesday said it will refile its draft public listing application by the middle of next month.

OYO

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Earlier this month capital markets regulator Sebi had asked the company to refile the draft initial public offering (IPO) papers with certain updates.

"We are working on updating all key sections simultaneously.

 

"Responsibilities have been divided among different teams, with senior company leaders driving the collaboration with the Book Running Lead Managers, essentially the IPO bankers, the lawyers and the auditors.

"We are keen on refiling the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by middle of February 2023, if not earlier," a company spokesperson said.

The company said Sebi in its letter had stated that "the disclosures contained in present DRHP do not take into account the material changes/disclosures arising from Updated financial statements as filed through addendums leading to revised period for disclosures which in turn leads to necessities to make material updates in Risk Factors, Basis of Offer Price, Outstanding Litigations and update other relevant sections of DRHP".

OYO's last submission to Sebi was the updated financial results of the first half of financial year 2022-23.

The company had earlier indicated that the process of refiling the comprehensive document could take up to 2-3 months.

In September 2021, OYO had filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO.

The launching of the IPO was delayed due to the then volatile market conditions making the company prepare to settle for a lower valuation at around $7-8 billion instead of the $11 billion it was targeting initially.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
