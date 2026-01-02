Ola Electric's mkt share at 9.3% in Dec

Driven by improved customer experience, Ola Electric is witnessing “clear outcomes” in market share from its focused service transformation programme, the company said, as it registered 9,020 units in December, lifting its month-on-month share to 9.3 per cent from 7.2 per cent in November.

Photograph: Courtesy, Ola Electric

According to the Vahan data, market share in the second-half of December rose further to nearly 12 per cent, pointing to a boost in the momentum.

The gains have helped Ola Electric return to the top three electric vehicle (EV) players in nearly a dozen states during the month, including major markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana, the company said.

“Our priority has been to fix the fundamentals of service with speed and discipline.

"Hyperservice is a structurally focused programme, not a short-term fix, and we are already seeing clear outcomes in customer experience, market share, and bookings momentum,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric.

“As service metrics stabilise, early indicators point to an improvement in demand. With the rollout of 4680-cell vehicles and upcoming BESS deliveries, we are strengthening both our near-term execution and long-term technology roadmap.

"We believe that this positions Ola Electric for sustained growth with improving operational leverage,” he said.

The firm said the service improvements are beginning to translate into tangible commercial traction.

While Ola Electric has expanded its market share by 2 percentage points at a pan-India level between November and December, the momentum has been particularly strong in Southern India, where the company gained 2.5 percentage points, led by Bengaluru with about 4 percentage points market share gain during the same period, according to Vahan.

The company said the programme delivers significant improvement in service resolution speed, with 77 per cent of service requests experiencing same-day completion in December.

It is focused on sustaining this trajectory into the next quarter as service metrics continue to stabilise across regions.

Hyperservice was initiated to structurally strengthen the company’s service backbone after it encountered service bottlenecks amid rapid scale-up.

The programme is designed to directly address backlog resolution, workforce capacity, parts availability, and customer self-service - key levers to unlock demand momentum at scale.

Hyperservice is being rolled out through a series of execution-focused measures.

Ola Electric has deployed a 250-member rapid-response task force of skilled technicians across regions with high service backlogs, helping speed up resolution timelines and clear legacy issues.

The company is also expanding its service workforce by more than 1,000 employees, supported by a standardised training framework to ensure consistent service quality and higher productivity as volumes scale.

At the same time, Ola Electric has strengthened its parts supply chain, improving spare-parts availability across India and reducing vehicle downtime and service cycle times.

In addition, the company’s direct-to-consumer platform for genuine parts has processed more than 8,000 orders since October 2025, easing pressure on service centres while giving customers faster access to parts and greater control over repairs.

Alongside service recovery, Ola Electric commenced deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh scooters in November, witnessing strong early demand.

Additionally, the company received government certification for its 4680 Bharat Cell powered Roadster X+ Motorcycle in December, extending the 4680 Bharat Cell platform across scooters and motorcycles.

This marks the beginning of in-house cell integration across its two-wheeler portfolio, a key long-term margin and supply-chain lever.

The company’s energy business is also set to scale, with Ola Shakti (BESS) deliveries expected to begin in the next few months.

With service performance improving and customer confidence returning, Ola Electric said it expects demand momentum to continue, supported by product innovation, vertical integration, and disciplined execution.