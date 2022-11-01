News
Oct's GST collection of Rs 1.52 lakh cr is 2nd highest ever

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 01, 2022 14:09 IST
GST revenues rose 16.6 per cent to about Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October -- making it the second highest collection ever.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April.

In October last year, the revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

 

The gross GST collected in the month of October 2022 is Rs 1,51,718 crore of which central GST is Rs 26,039 crore, state GST is Rs 33,396 crore, integrated GST is Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date, an official statement said.

GST mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row.

During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.

Source: PTI
 
