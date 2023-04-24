News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » NSE warns investors against assured return investment schemes

NSE warns investors against assured return investment schemes

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked investors not to put their money in guaranteed returns investment schemes offered by three individuals.

NSE

Photograph: PTI Photo

The advisory came after the exchange found that the three individuals -- Veena (associated with Algo Master), Ankita Mishra and Vishal -- were offering such schemes.

 

In a statement, the bourse said that these persons are not registered either as members or authorised persons with any registered member of the NSE.

Further, the exchange has asked investors not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password with anyone.

Cautioning investors, NSE asked investors "not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law."

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," the exchange said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to investors, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Future Retail: 48 cos selected as eligible bidders
Tough Times Lie Ahead For Banking Sector
Tough Times Lie Ahead For Banking Sector
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
Amul delegates in alleged 'inappropriate act' in NZ
Amul delegates in alleged 'inappropriate act' in NZ
Indian pisses on passenger in NY-Del flight, arrested
Indian pisses on passenger in NY-Del flight, arrested
Future Retail: 48 cos selected as eligible bidders
Future Retail: 48 cos selected as eligible bidders
49 ODI Centuries: Record Stands Tall
49 ODI Centuries: Record Stands Tall

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Adani to focus on prepaying loans, not to add debt

Adani to focus on prepaying loans, not to add debt

Wipro to consider buyback proposal

Wipro to consider buyback proposal

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances