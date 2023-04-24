News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wipro to consider buyback proposal

Wipro to consider buyback proposal

By Shivani Shinde
April 24, 2023 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IT services major Wipro is reconsidering a proposal of buy back of equity shares, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Wipro

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

A final decision on this will be taken during the board meeting to be held on April 26-27.

The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion on April 27.

 

Wipro will also announce its Q4 FY23 and FY23 annual results on the same day.

Wipro had initiated a buyback programme worth Rs 9,500 crore in 2020.

The company completed it in 2021.

In January 2021, it announced that it had completed the buyback. In a regulatory filing, it said, “23,75,00,000 equity shares were bought back under the buyback, at a price of Rs 400 per equity share.

"The total amount utilised in the buyback is Rs 9,500 crore.”

In the recent past, all top Indian IT firms have resorted to buyback programmes.

TCS, India’s largest IT services firm, had carried out a buyback programme in 2022.

The buyback share price per share was Rs 4,500 crore with a total buyback size of Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys, too, had announced its buyback programme in 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shivani Shinde
Source: source
 
Print this article
India-China Economic Race: Who Has Won?
India-China Economic Race: Who Has Won?
How To Make Banks Treat Customers Fairly
How To Make Banks Treat Customers Fairly
Where Are Business Leaders To Power The India Story?
Where Are Business Leaders To Power The India Story?
Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid
Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
SCG Honours Sachin@50
SCG Honours Sachin@50
Active Covid cases in India decrease after 69 days
Active Covid cases in India decrease after 69 days

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Gold ETFs acquire patina of 4-year low investment

Gold ETFs acquire patina of 4-year low investment

HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed

HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances